AT HOME GROUP INC (HOME)
At Home : Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Elmhurst

09/20/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 

More than 50,000 décor items and endless design possibilities available in Elmhurst location

At Home opens its newest store in Elmhurst, Illinois.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, opened its newest location at 265 Illinois 83 in Elmhurst, Ill., on Sept. 19 with a community New Store Open House on Oct. 6. The new Elmhurst At Home location is the fifth in the state and 168th store nationwide.

The 100,000-square-foot home décor superstore offers more than 50,000 home décor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles and at everyday low prices.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our fourth store in the Chicago area," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items that showcase the latest trends and seasonal products. On average, 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style," said Elmhurst At Home Store Director Luis Plascencia. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget."

Earlier this year, At Home launched the Shanty2Chic collection created by the sister entrepreneurs behind the Shanty2Chic DIY carpentry blog and YouTube channel. The modern farmhouse furniture and décor line includes almost 100 pieces, from bedroom furniture to dining and coffee tables to modular bookcases.

The Elmhurst At Home store will have a New Store Open House Saturday, Oct. 6, beginning at 9 a.m. The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

This is the fourth At Home in the Chicago area. Additional store locations can be found by visiting www.AtHome.com.

About At Home:
At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates nearly 170 stores in 36 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

 

At Home Logo (PRNewsFoto/At Home)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-home-opens-new-home-decor-superstore-in-elmhurst-300716306.html

SOURCE At Home Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
