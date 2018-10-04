At Home : Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Garland

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 50,000 décor items and endless design possibilities available in Garland location

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, opened its newest location at 3002 Fire Wheel Pkwy. in Garland, Texas, recently, with a community New Store Open House on Oct. 13. The new Garland At Home location is the 32nd in the state and 169th store nationwide.

The 100,000-square-foot home décor superstore offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles and at everyday low prices.

"We love expanding in our home market where our customers know us best," said Lee Bird, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of At Home. "The reception to At Home continues to be strong and we have substantial whitespace both here and across the country. Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items that showcase the latest trends and seasonal products. On average, 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style," said Garland At Home Store Director Vanessa Needham. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget."

Earlier this year, At Home launched the Shanty2Chic collection created by the sister entrepreneurs behind the Shanty2Chic DIY carpentry blog and YouTube channel. The modern farmhouse furniture and décor line includes almost 100 pieces, from bedroom furniture to dining and coffee tables to modular bookcases.

The Garland At Home store opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, followed by a New Store Open House Saturday, Oct. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

This is the 10th At Home location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is located 11 minutes from the company's headquarter campus. Additional store locations can be found by visiting www.AtHome.com.

About At Home:

At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates nearly 170 stores in 36 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

