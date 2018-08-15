Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  At Home Group Inc    HOME

AT HOME GROUP INC (HOME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

At Home : Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Manchester

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 05:56pm EDT

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, opens its newest location at 1181 Tolland Turnpike in Manchester, Conn., on Aug. 15, with a community New Store Open House on Sept. 1. The new Manchester At Home location is the first in the state and 166th store opening nationwide.

At Home opens its newest location in Manchester, Connecticut.

The 98,600-square-foot home décor superstore offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles and at everyday low prices.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Hartford & New Haven market," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items that showcase the latest trends and seasonal products. An average of 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style," said Manchester At Home Store Director Peter Lintin. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget."

Earlier this year, At Home launched the Shanty2Chic collection created by the sister entrepreneurs behind the Shanty2Chic DIY carpentry blog and YouTube channel. The modern farmhouse furniture and décor line includes almost 100 pieces, from bedroom furniture to dining and coffee tables to modular bookcases.

The Manchester At Home store opens 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.15, followed by a New Store Open House Saturday, Sept. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

This is the first At Home in the Hartford and New Haven market.

About At Home:
At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 160 stores in 36 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

 

At Home Logo (PRNewsFoto/At Home)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-home-opens-new-home-decor-superstore-in-manchester-300697957.html

SOURCE At Home Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT HOME GROUP INC
05:56pAT HOME : Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Manchester
PR
04:06pAT HOME GROUP INC. : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Results on ..
PR
08/02AT HOME : Opening New Farragut Location
PR
07/25AT HOME : Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Evansville
PR
07/20Impact of U.S-China trade tariffs on U.S. companies
RE
07/17AT HOME : Provides Response to Proposed Tariffs
PR
07/13AT HOME : Continues Dallas-Fort Worth-Area Expansion with Three New Store Openin..
PR
07/12TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Cedar Fair and At Home
AC
07/12AT HOME GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
07/12AT HOME : Appoints Two New Independent Directors
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/13At Home continues Dallas-Fort Worth area expansion 
07/11CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (07/11/2018) 
07/10AT HOME'S FAIR VALUE : A DCF Model Approach 
06/30BY THE NUMBERS : Consistent Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamental Momentum 
06/26CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (06/26/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.