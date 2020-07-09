AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : Andreas Gerstenmayer reappointed as CEO

The Supervisory Board of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG has reappointed Andreas Gerstenmayer as Chairman of the Management Board of AT&S. The current term of office of Andreas Gerstenmayer runs until 31 May 2021 and has been extended early by another five-year period until 31 May 2026.

'Andreas Gerstenmayer has made a significant contribution to the company's growth and its positioning as a high-end interconnect solution provider in the global printed circuit board and IC substrate market over the past years. The Supervisory Board of AT&S is therefore clearly signalling continuity and committing to consistently pursuing the adopted growth strategy. The focus will remain on the further transformation into a system and interconnect solution provider and the expansion of the module business. We are delighted that Andreas Gerstenmayer will continue to pursue the growth course of AT&S in the next five years,' says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hannes Androsch.

July 9, 2020 7:57

Published by cstanzer