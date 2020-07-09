Log in
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : Andreas Gerstenmayer reappointed as CEO

07/09/2020 | 02:08am EDT
New contract until 31 May 2026

The Supervisory Board of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG has reappointed Andreas Gerstenmayer as Chairman of the Management Board of AT&S. The current term of office of Andreas Gerstenmayer runs until 31 May 2021 and has been extended early by another five-year period until 31 May 2026.

'Andreas Gerstenmayer has made a significant contribution to the company's growth and its positioning as a high-end interconnect solution provider in the global printed circuit board and IC substrate market over the past years. The Supervisory Board of AT&S is therefore clearly signalling continuity and committing to consistently pursuing the adopted growth strategy. The focus will remain on the further transformation into a system and interconnect solution provider and the expansion of the module business. We are delighted that Andreas Gerstenmayer will continue to pursue the growth course of AT&S in the next five years,' says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hannes Androsch.

Press contact:
Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations
Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; Send an e-mail

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3842 200 5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; Send an e-mail

July 9, 2020 7:57Published by cstanzer

Disclaimer

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 06:07:08 UTC
