Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik    ATSV   AT0000969985

AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK

(ATSV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik : Using technology and system expertise from AT&S, SteadySense has developed an intelligent temperature measuring solution for medical applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT

femSense® technology provides a simple, accurate and hygienic way to continuously record body temperature - e.g. to find the ovulation time when trying for a baby

Leoben and Graz, 12 March 2019 - SteadySense, a startup company based near Graz, has developed femSense® technology - an innovative and smart temperature measuring solution for medical applications. One key drawback of non-invasive intermittent temperature measurements is that sudden temperature increases - indicating an infection following an operation, for example - are not recorded. By contrast, continuous temperature checking for up to seven days with femSense is an ideal solution, e.g. for identifying fertile days when trying to have a baby or for patient monitoring in hospitals. AT&S was involved in the development process from the beginning - from the feasibility study to product development and production. SteadySense benefited not only from leading printed circuit board (PCB) technology from AT&S, but also from their extensive system expertise, especially in the medical sector.

Apart from the circuit logic, the femSense smart sensor system essentially comprises a temperature-sensitive fully integrated sensor. The thermometer patch is applied under the armpit and is activated using a smartphone. The high-tech patch measures and then continuously saves current body temperature values at specified time intervals. If required, measured values can be read out using an NFC (near-field communication) capable smartphone, then analyzed and displayed in a specially developed app. The result is accurate, simple, continuous and discreet temperature measurement.

Help when trying to conceive
The first application for the femSense sensor patch focuses on calculating ovulation based on the user's basal body temperature. The goal is to increase the chances of getting pregnant for women who are trying to conceive. A correlation between the increase in body temperature and the time of ovulation has been known for almost 100 years. The innovation is that the femSense patch measures temperature continuously and accurately. Unlike intermittent measurements (e.g. once a day), this allows a precise temperature curve to be calculated, significantly increasing this method's reliability.

The one-time use of the adhesive patch minimizes infection risks. In addition to the sensor patch, SteadySense also provides the app and all interfaces to the central database. femSense is an ISO 13485 certified medical product.

Compact design with flexible PCB
The convenient and compact femSense patch is based on circuitry using a flexible PCB from AT&S that fits comfortably on the wearer's body. Flexible printed circuit boards are now in use throughout the electronics industry. The circuit board is generally installed bent, twisted or folded. Flexible PCBs can be used to create configurations and geometries - as in femSense patches, for example - that would be impracticable with a rigid PCB. The femSense circuit board was assembled with the temperature sensor and a battery using surface-mount technology (SMT). AT&S not only developed the circuit board, they also assembled it with components utilising corresponding capacities and technologies in their Korean factory. The Korean plant particularly specializes in flexible PCB solutions for the medical sector.

Close cooperation with SteadySense is just one example of how AT&S contributes its extensive expertise beyond the PCB and into system design, while being closely involved with partners or customers in product development from an early stage. AT&S particularly supports young, innovative startups and is the ideal development partner to realize new design ideas even for low volume applications. In addition, proximity to the technology cluster around Graz is an important factor for innovations.

Press contact
Gerda Königstorfer
Director Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: +43 3842 200 5925; Mobile +43 676 8955 5925
Send an e-mail

SteadySense GmbH
SteadySense is an innovative startup in the Graz region with a mission to facilitate daily medical routines through the use of smart wireless sensor solutions. SteadySense's intelligent sensor solutions enable error-free, cost and time optimized recording of medical parameters with the greatest possible ease for users. The company was formed in early 2016 and is ISO 13485 certified. SteadySense has a high level of expertise in system design for both hardware and software. To find out more, visit http://www.femsense.com /.
femSense® is a registered trademark of SteadySense GmbH.

Contact
SteadySense GmbH
Feldkirchner Str. 11/1
8054 Seiersberg-Pirka
Austria
+43 660 88 50 100
Send an e-mail

March 12, 2019 10:00Published by skhalil

Disclaimer

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:34 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE &
07:19aAT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : Using technology and system expertise fro..
PU
01/17AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : Innovators for electromobility and automa..
PU
01/08AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : Ad hoc Release
PU
2018AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : First half of 2018/19
PU
2018AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : develops and manufactures miniaturised pr..
PU
2018AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : increased guidance for the financial year..
PU
2018AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : advocates unleashing the power of smart t..
PU
2018AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : First quarter 2018/19
PU
2018AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTEC : Issue of a promissory note loan successfu..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 066 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 74,4 M
Debt 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 8,02
P/E ratio 2020 9,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 610 M
Chart AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK
Duration : Period :
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,6 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Gerstenmayer Chief Executive Officer
Hannes Androsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Moitzi Chief Operating Officer
Monika Stoisser Gohring Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Voraberger Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK1.95%687
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS21.58%14 183
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%13 930
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.39.52%9 585
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%8 778
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION62.43%7 160
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.