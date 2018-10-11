A History of Firsts: AT&T Labs is Still Creating the Future 35 Years After the First Cellular Service

But the displays in the museum are more than just artifacts. They represent the mindset that still drives us today.

Think of emerging technologies like 5G, Project AirGig, and Acumos.

A couple of weeks ago, our Labs experts made the world's first wireless, standards-based 5G connection using mmWave spectrum and production form factor equipment.

And this isn't innovation for its own sake, but innovation with purpose. Project AirGig, for example, involved years of patience and diligence, iteration, and learning from failure. But the potential was there, for a technology that promises to help close the digital divide and bring high-speed internet service to rural areas as well as urban.

It's important to know where you came from if you want to figure out where you're going. That's what the museum represents. Not just a journey through the past, but a roadmap for the future.

Indeed, in some ways you can think of our Labs researchers, designers, engineers, and developers as time travelers. They peer into the future and bring the capabilities they see there into the present.