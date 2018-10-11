Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

A History of Firsts: AT&T Labs is Still Creating the Future 35 Years After the First Cellular Service

10/11/2018 | 02:58pm EDT

But the displays in the museum are more than just artifacts. They represent the mindset that still drives us today.

Think of emerging technologies like 5G, Project AirGig, and Acumos.

A couple of weeks ago, our Labs experts made the world's first wireless, standards-based 5G connection using mmWave spectrum and production form factor equipment.

And this isn't innovation for its own sake, but innovation with purpose. Project AirGig, for example, involved years of patience and diligence, iteration, and learning from failure. But the potential was there, for a technology that promises to help close the digital divide and bring high-speed internet service to rural areas as well as urban.

It's important to know where you came from if you want to figure out where you're going. That's what the museum represents. Not just a journey through the past, but a roadmap for the future.

Indeed, in some ways you can think of our Labs researchers, designers, engineers, and developers as time travelers. They peer into the future and bring the capabilities they see there into the present.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 31 717 M
Net income 2018 20 215 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 5,97%
P/E ratio 2018 11,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-15.51%243 277
CHINA MOBILE LTD.1.96%210 813
NTT DOCOMO INC10.74%100 804
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.82%99 350
KDDI CORP5.35%67 504
T-MOBILE US4.91%58 001
