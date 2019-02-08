Log in
AT&T : 1.5 Gbps achieved in field test on commercial 5G network

02/08/2019 | 10:25pm EST

Gordon Mansfield, VP, Converged Access and Device Design

Gordon Mansfield is an accomplished, highly innovative thought leader currently responsible for AT&T's converged access and device technology direction. Gordon's team is responsible for the multiyear access and device technology roadmaps at AT&T. He currently is leading the technology decisions for our 5G deployments. Gordon has previously served as the Chairman of the International Small Cell Forum. In this role, he drove broad engagement within the international mobile operator community to build and define the global small cell ecosystem. Gordon has a demonstrated track record of proven leadership, broad technology savvy, proactive stakeholder engagement, and application of business/technical insight globally.

With broad experience in the communications industry, Gordon has held key leadership roles at AT&T, Siemens Communications and the United States Air Force.

Gordon holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVry Institute of Technology. He has 46 patents awarded to date.

He lives in Atlanta with his two boys, Zachary and Matthew. They are avid boaters and can be found on Lake Lanier most weekends when Gordon is not away on business.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 03:24:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 37 239 M
Net income 2019 19 950 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,95%
P/E ratio 2019 11,45
P/E ratio 2020 10,69
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 214 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T3.19%214 337
CHINA MOBILE LTD.10.68%217 639
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP42.97%99 900
NTT DOCOMO INC5.35%88 029
KDDI CORP2.35%61 329
T-MOBILE US7.34%57 928
