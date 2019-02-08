AT&T : 1.5 Gbps achieved in field test on commercial 5G network

Gordon Mansfield, VP, Converged Access and Device Design



Gordon Mansfield is an accomplished, highly innovative thought leader currently responsible for AT&T's converged access and device technology direction. Gordon's team is responsible for the multiyear access and device technology roadmaps at AT&T. He currently is leading the technology decisions for our 5G deployments. Gordon has previously served as the Chairman of the International Small Cell Forum. In this role, he drove broad engagement within the international mobile operator community to build and define the global small cell ecosystem. Gordon has a demonstrated track record of proven leadership, broad technology savvy, proactive stakeholder engagement, and application of business/technical insight globally.

With broad experience in the communications industry, Gordon has held key leadership roles at AT&T, Siemens Communications and the United States Air Force.

Gordon holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVry Institute of Technology. He has 46 patents awarded to date.

He lives in Atlanta with his two boys, Zachary and Matthew. They are avid boaters and can be found on Lake Lanier most weekends when Gordon is not away on business.