AT&T : $1 Million AT&T Skills Building Challenge Aims to Prepare Students for Successful Careers

WANTED: Ed-tech startups working to close the country’s growing skills
gap.
To mark the 5th anniversary of our education technology
incubator, Aspire
Accelerator, we’ve created the AT&T
Skills Building Challenge. We’re looking for companies working directly
on solutions that prepare students for future career success, including
STEM (science-technology-engineering-math) fields with heightening
demand.
The top 8 applicants will receive $125,000 from AT&T as part of their
participation in the 6-month Accelerator program, where they’ll have
access to AT&T’s senior executives and mentoring from leading minds in
the education and skilling space. Applications may be submitted here
until Feb. 1.
“We must find innovative ways to get students the skills they need to
keep up in an economy increasingly driven by technological advances such
as artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality,” said
Charlene Lake, SVP-Corporate Social Responsibility and chief
sustainability officer at AT&T. “Every company, including AT&T, wants a
pipeline of skilled talent coming through the door.
“Our Accelerator program has a proven track record of finding and
funding the most innovative organizations in ed-tech,” Lake said. “We’re
excited to do the same with ventures focused on preparing students to
get and keep good jobs in the 21st century.”
More about the AT&T Skills Building Challenge offered through the Aspire
Accelerator:
-
Aspire Investment – $100,000 AT&T investment and an additional
$25,000 for each company to cover costs of the program. For non-profit
companies, the investment will be a general contribution. They receive
this in exchange for participating in the Accelerator and meeting
certain requirements, including submitting impact measurements.
-
Mentorship – Access to an Entrepreneur in Residence and AT&T
and external mentors from education and technology.
-
Resources – UI/UX design services and opportunities to
participate in education conferences such as ISTE and ASU GSV.
-
National Platform – Inclusion in broader AT&T
Aspire initiative, which is committed to driving innovation in
education, skilling and career readiness.
-
Flexible Location – Organizations can participate from where
they are, without relocating.
Accelerator advisors and mentors include, among others, Charles Best,
founder and CEO, DonorsChoose.org; Kimberly Bryant, founder, Black Girls
CODE; Betsy Corcoran, co-founder and CEO, EdSurge; and Sebastian Thrun,
founder and president of Udacity.
The 27 previous Accelerator participants thrived in the program,
collectively reaching more than 23 million students and attracting more
than $35 million in funding after graduation. Aspire Accelerator Alumni
include Bitsbox,
Cogent
Education, CommonLit
(501(c)3), Couragion,
GradGuru
(501(c)3), The
Graide Network, LearnPlatform,
MindBlown
Labs, PlayPosit,
Quill
(501(c)3), and TalkingPoints
(501(c)3).
About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T
AT&T Inc. is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities
and improving lives. We have a long history of investing in projects
that create learning opportunities, promote academic and economic
achievement, and address community needs. Our AT&T
Aspire initiative uses innovation in education to drive student
success in school and beyond. With a financial commitment of $450
million since 2008, AT&T is leveraging technology, relationships and
social innovation to help all students make their biggest dreams a
reality.
