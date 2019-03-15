Log in
03/15 05:30:00 pm
30.605 USD   +1.07%
05:29p AT&T : 1Q19 Pre-Earnings Disclosure Package
11:34a AT&T : Beacons Of Hope
03/14 AT&T : Gartner Names AT&T a Leader in M2M Global Coverage, IoT Services
AT&T : 1Q19 Pre-Earnings Disclosure Package

03/15/2019

AT&T Inc.

1Q19 Pre-Earnings Disclosure Package

March 15, 2019

This Disclosure Package contains a selection of disclosures made by the Company this quarter. This information is not being updated or reaffirmed, should not be considered as an endorsement, and no new information is being provided in this Disclosure Package.

IR Conferences and News Releases

Other News Releases

Media Coverage

Selected SEC Filings

  • 10-K(link)and Annual Report(link)

  • 8-K dated February 15 (Item 8.01 Other Events)(link):

    • oRedemption of certain debt on March 27

  • 8-K dated February 19 (Item 8.01 Other Events)(link):

    • oSale of $3B 4.350% Global Notes due 2029 and $2B 4.850% Global Notes due 2039

  • 8-K dated February 20 (Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement)(link):

    • oTermination of $10B Term Loan Credit Agreement

  • Proxy Statement dated March 11(link)

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 21:28:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 37 239 M
Net income 2019 19 718 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,76%
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
P/E ratio 2020 11,11
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T6.10%220 577
CHINA MOBILE LTD.14.84%222 654
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP54.10%106 376
NTT DOCOMO INC2.77%74 337
T-MOBILE US13.72%61 505
KDDI CORP-2.27%57 489
