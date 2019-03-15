AT&T : 1Q19 Pre-Earnings Disclosure Package

AT&T Inc.
1Q19 Pre-Earnings Disclosure Package
March 15, 2019
This Disclosure Package contains a selection of disclosures made by the Company this quarter. This information is not being updated or reaffirmed, should not be considered as an endorsement, and no new information is being provided in this Disclosure Package.
IR Conferences and News Releases
Other News Releases
Media Coverage
Selected SEC Filings
•10-K(link)and Annual Report(link)
•8-K dated February 15 (Item 8.01 Other Events)(link):
•8-K dated February 19 (Item 8.01 Other Events)(link):
•8-K dated February 20 (Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement)(link):
•Proxy Statement dated March 11(link)
Disclaimer
