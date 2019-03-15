AT&T : 1Q19 Pre-Earnings Disclosure Package

AT&T Inc.

1Q19 Pre-Earnings Disclosure Package

March 15, 2019

This Disclosure Package contains a selection of disclosures made by the Company this quarter. This information is not being updated or reaffirmed, should not be considered as an endorsement, and no new information is being provided in this Disclosure Package.

IR Conferences and News Releases

Other News Releases

Media Coverage

•Q&A with John Stankeyon new WarnerMedia organization structure inHollywood Reporter

Selected SEC Filings