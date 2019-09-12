AT&T : 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup on DIRECTV Sports

In August and September, the tournament will be available in full with the best coverage through DIRECTV and the DIRECTV Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTVSports.com and DIRECTV GO streaming platforms.



The event that basketball fans look forward to every four years has arrived! The FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, which this time will be held at 8 venues in the main cities of China. From August 31 until September 15, basketball will have prominence on the DIRECTV Sports screens and on the streaming platforms where it is available.

DIRECTV Sports journalists will travel to China to follow the best teams, highlighting a special focus on teams from Argentina, the United States and Venezuela. The broadcast will be available in HD and the final in 4K UHD on the DIRECTV 4K channel. The coverage can also be accessed from the online platforms DIRECTV Play, DIRECTVSports.com, DIRECTV Sports App and DIRECTV GO.

32 teams will participate in the championship for the first time. For Latin America, Venezuela will be in group A, Argentina in B, in Group C there will be Puerto Rico, in Group F there will be Brazil and, in the G, Dominican Republic. Everyone will try to snatch the cup from the United States, winner of the last two tournaments.

In this way, the DIRECTV Sports signal continues to assert itself as a leader in the transmission of global basketball, by bringing its customers the most complete coverage on all its platforms.

Scheduling information:

DIRECTV Sports + SD (Channel 610)

DIRECTV Sports + SD (Channel 1610)

