AT&T : 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup on DIRECTV Sports

0
09/12/2019 | 10:57pm EDT

In August and September, the tournament will be available in full with the best coverage through DIRECTV and the DIRECTV Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTVSports.com and DIRECTV GO streaming platforms.

The event that basketball fans look forward to every four years has arrived! The FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, which this time will be held at 8 venues in the main cities of China. From August 31 until September 15, basketball will have prominence on the DIRECTV Sports screens and on the streaming platforms where it is available.

DIRECTV Sports journalists will travel to China to follow the best teams, highlighting a special focus on teams from Argentina, the United States and Venezuela. The broadcast will be available in HD and the final in 4K UHD on the DIRECTV 4K channel. The coverage can also be accessed from the online platforms DIRECTV Play, DIRECTVSports.com, DIRECTV Sports App and DIRECTV GO.

32 teams will participate in the championship for the first time. For Latin America, Venezuela will be in group A, Argentina in B, in Group C there will be Puerto Rico, in Group F there will be Brazil and, in the G, Dominican Republic. Everyone will try to snatch the cup from the United States, winner of the last two tournaments.

In this way, the DIRECTV Sports signal continues to assert itself as a leader in the transmission of global basketball, by bringing its customers the most complete coverage on all its platforms.

Scheduling information:

DIRECTV Sports + SD (Channel 610)

DIRECTV Sports + SD (Channel 1610)

Facebook: facebook.com/DIRECTVSports

Twitter: twitter.com/DIRECTVSports

YouTube: youtube.com/user/directvsports

About DIRECTV: DIRECTV delivers the best entertainment experience. Every day, DIRECTV subscribers in Latin America enjoy quality and sound 100% digital, industry leading customer service, state-of-the-art technology, unmatched HD content that includes original and exclusive series, and complete coverage of major events, including sports and entertainment, as well as comprehensive programming packages, and the possibility of watching content on different screens whenever and wherever the users want it. For more information check directvla.com.

Programming available in Argentina, Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. DIRECTV Play, DIRECTVSports.com and DIRECTV Sports App are authenticated platforms for DIRECTV subscribers in these countries.

About DIRECTV GO: With DIRECTV GO, users can access content how and when they want through different devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers or Smart TVs. DIRECTV GO is an over-the-top (OTT) subscription service that offers online access to a variety of programs in different Latin American countries. Includes access to live channels, On Demand and sports content, and the option to subscribe to premium programming. DIRECTV GO is a service of Vrio offered by its affiliated company Latam Streamco Inc. It is available free of charge to subscribers of the DIRECTV satellite television service in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, thanks to an agreement between Vrio and DIRECTV satellite television service providers. For more information: www.DIRECTVGO.com

Available in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay subject to restrictions. For contracting check the terms and conditions in www.directvgo.com. © 2013 AT&T Intellectual Property. AT&T, the AT&T logo and all other marks contained herein are trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:56:01 UTC
