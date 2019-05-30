AT&T 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T, Inc. - T

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until May 31, 2019
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T). Investor losses must relate to purchases
of the Company’s 1) securities between October 22, 2016 and October 24,
2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or 2) shares issued in
connection with its June 2018 acquisition of Time Warner. This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of
New York.
Get Help
AT&T investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-atampt-inc-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On October 24, 2018, following AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of Time
Warner, the Company disclosed its 3Q2018 results for the first full
quarter post-acquisition that included significant decreases in
traditional DirecTV and DirecTV Now subscribers, despite its prior
statements touting the expected subscriber growth potential. On this
news, the price of AT&T’s shares fell nearly 12%.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
