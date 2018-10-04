Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 09:21:04 pm
33.955 USD   +0.10%
08:23pAT&T : 5G 101 with Tech Me Out
PU
05:19pAT&T : FirstNet Fleet of Dedicated Deployable Network Assets Now Ava..
PR
12:18pAT&T : Names 99 New 5G Evolution Markets
PU
AT&T : 5G 101 with Tech Me Out

0
10/04/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

5G. Millimeter wave. Spectrum. Small cells. Latency.

By now, you've probably heard some of these words. The next generation of wireless technology, 5G, might be coming to your city this year. But you might be asking - how is it different than 4G? What are millimeter wave signals and how do they fit into 5G? How fast will it be and what will we even do with that kind of speed? What are small cells, and will I spot them in my neighborhood?

Technology social media influencer Tech Me Out had some of the same questions. So we invited her to check out some of our 5G R&D work in Austin and Waco, TX, and dive into 5G technology with one of our engineers. And she broke it down for you at home. When it comes to advanced wireless technology like 5G, there are no dumb questions. This technology will be a big part of our lives in the coming years, so check out the above video and take a peek behind our 5G curtain before it gets here.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 18:22:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 31 754 M
Net income 2018 20 215 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 5,90%
P/E ratio 2018 11,75
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart AT&T
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-12.76%246 327
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.29%198 270
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP19.90%106 432
NTT DOCOMO INC11.63%99 714
KDDI CORP6.80%67 151
T-MOBILE US8.61%58 442
