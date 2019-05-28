AT&T 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T, Inc. - T

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until May
31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T). Investor losses must
relate to purchases of the Company’s 1) securities between October 22,
2016 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or 2)
shares issued in connection with its June 2018 acquisition of Time
Warner. This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased AT&T securities and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect your right to recover for your
economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF
Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-t/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by May 31, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On October 24, 2018, following AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of Time
Warner, the Company disclosed its 3Q2018 results for the first full
quarter post-acquisition that included significant decreases in
traditional DirecTV and DirecTV Now subscribers, despite its prior
statements touting the expected subscriber growth potential. On this
news, the price of AT&T’s shares fell nearly 12%
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
