Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Activist Investor Elliott Calls for AT&T Shakeup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:47am EDT

By Drew FitzGerald

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T Inc., criticized the company's strategy and called on the telecommunications giant to shed unnecessary assets.

The New York fund wrote in a letter to the company released Monday that it would seek seats on the company's board and challenged AT&T to sharpen its focus on its core assets, including its relatively healthy wireless business.

The investment fund didn't ask AT&T to sell specific divisions but said the company should review any assets that lack a strategic rationale, including the DirecTV satellite service and Mexican wireless operations.

Elliott assailed AT&T management for alleged missteps including the purchase of DirecTV and said it remains cautious about last year's purchase of Time Warner, a collection of TV and film businesses including HBO and CNN that was renamed WarnerMedia.

"AT&T has been an outlier in terms of its M&A strategy," Elliott wrote. "Most companies today no longer seek to assemble conglomerates."

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
09:08aAT&T : Elliott invests $3.2B in AT&T, seeks changes
AQ
08:47aAT&T : Activist Investor Elliott Calls for AT&T Shakeup
DJ
07:31aAXON : Body 3 Now Certified by AT&T for FirstNet Nationwide Public Safety Commun..
PR
09/06AT&T INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/06AT&T : Tech Mahindra Announces Multi-Year Agreement to Accelerate AT&T's Technol..
AQ
09/05AT&T : Do you have what it takes to be among the top #ATTUntoldStories?
PU
09/04AT&T : to Webcast Keynote by John Stephens at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conf..
BU
09/04AT&T : Picks Media Chief as Heir Apparent
DJ
09/03AT&T : Names Media Boss John Stankey as CEO Heir Apparent
DJ
09/03AT&T : TitleAT&T Names John Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer and Jeff..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 30 531 M
Net income 2019 18 316 M
Debt 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,30x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 265 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 35,81  $
Last Close Price 36,25  $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T27.01%264 879
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.22%172 649
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.36%90 506
NTT DOCOMO INC10.79%83 330
T-MOBILE US24.43%67 630
KDDI CORP8.73%61 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group