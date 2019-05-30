AT&T : Adding Interactive Public Service Locast App to DIRECTV and U-verse Video Platforms Starting Today

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T (NYSE:T) will add Locast's interactive app on its DIRECTV and U-verse platforms starting today.

Locast is a public service application that offers viewers with broadband-connected receivers access to their local ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and other broadcast stations streamed via the Internet and is currently available to 27 million users in nine markets -- New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington, Houston, Boston, Denver and Baltimore.

AT&T continues to offer consumers new ways to access the video content they want. We believe Locast's public service offering will make sense for many of them.

AT&T also will continue to offer its complimentary Local Channel Connector service when a local station is otherwise unavailable. The Local Channel Connector captures stations' over-the-air digital signals via a free digital broadcast antenna and enables customers to select channels using the program guide. AT&T recently provided over 10,000 free Local Channel Connectors to Salt Lake City customers who went without the local NBC affiliate.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q1 2019.

***According to America's biggest test as announced by Global Wireless Solutions last fall.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-adding-interactive-public-service-locast-app-to-directv-and-u-verse-video-platforms-starting-today-300859660.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications