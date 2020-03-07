Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/06 04:04:11 pm
37.03 USD   -0.40%
02:48aAT&T Aids DOJ's Probe Of Google's Dominance -- WSJ
DJ
03/06AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe
DJ
03/06Trump Reelection Campaign Suing CNN --Fox News
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T Aids DOJ's Probe Of Google's Dominance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Brent Kendall and Drew FitzGerald

WASHINGTON -- AT&T Inc. is working with the Justice Department as the government considers whether to bring an antitrust case against Alphabet Inc.'s Google, two years after the telecommunications giant was at loggerheads with the department over its acquisition of Time Warner, according to people familiar with the matter.

AT&T has conferred several times with Justice officials to share its views that Google is stifling competition in the advertising sector, where AT&T is seeking to make inroads with its Xandr division, the people said.

Those discussions have included an audience with the top DOJ officials overseeing the probe, they said, and the Dallas company also is cooperating with a group of state attorneys general, led by Texas, that are investigating Google's ad practices.

Google has said the ad marketplace remains competitive, with the search giant competing against companies large and small to power digital advertising across the web.

It isn't uncommon for rival companies and industry customers to speak with the Justice Department during an antitrust review, and the department has spoken with many companies during its Google probe, including Wall Street Journal publisher News Corp, a longtime Google critic, and others such as Yelp, DuckDuckGo and Oracle Corp.

AT&T in recent years has said it wants to take on Google and Facebook Inc. in the fight for advertising dollars. It has built its Xandr advertising division to leverage its wireless subscriber base, its pay-TV customers and the stable of entertainment content it acquired when it bought Time Warner in 2018.

Two years ago, it was AT&T that was embroiled with the Justice Department, which filed suit against the company over its proposed acquisition of Time Warner, alleging the merger would harm competition in pay-TV markets. AT&T won the case and the merger went ahead.

"We talk to advertisers. You're hard-pressed to find an advertiser who says, I would like to spend more with Facebook and Google," AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson testified during the 2018 trial.

In court, he and other AT&T officials touted their plans to take on the tech giants in advertising as a counterargument to DOJ's claims that the Time Warner transaction would be anticompetitive.

The telecom and media company is also a major advertiser in its own right, spending large sums to market everything from cellphone plans to Warner Bros. movies, further complicating its relationship with Google, the world's biggest digital advertising company.

AT&T was deeply critical of the Justice Department's decision to challenge the Time Warner deal, and its motivation in doing so, but the company's recent dialogue with the department underscores the reality that adversaries often cooperate when their interests align.

Google's practices in the ad-tech business are a key focus of the Justice Department's investigation. In recent months, the department has been posing increasingly detailed questions -- to Google's rivals and executives inside the company itself -- about how Google's third-party advertising business interacts with publishers and advertisers, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

AT&T became a player in the digital ad market through its 2018 purchase of AppNexus, a technology provider for buyers and sellers of online ads -- and a vocal Google critic. A few months after closing the Time Warner deal, it formally launched Xandr as the company's new advertising company, encompassing AppNexus and other AT&T advertising assets. It acquired video ad-targeting service Clypd a year later, strengthening a division that benefits from its parent's access to more than 170 million mobile, broadband and satellite-TV customer connections.

Xandr is pitching itself as a potential counterweight in the ad marketplace to Google and Facebook. Xandr's revenue has continued to grow but still accounts for only about 1% of its parent's revenue, which topped $181 billion in 2019 before interdivision eliminations.

AT&T and Xandr officials have voiced concerns about an array of Google tactics that discourage advertisers from doing business with Google's competitors, including rules that required advertisers to use Google's tools for purchasing video ads on YouTube, according to some of the people familiar with the matter.

A Xandr executive was among the participants last year in a Justice Department workshop examining competition issues in television and digital advertising.

AT&T for years has maintained an uneasy relationship with Alphabet. The tech giant's Google Fiber division has competed with AT&T in some home-broadband markets, while its YouTube TV service grabbed a large share of U.S. households swapping traditional pay-TV service for online channels, hurting results at AT&T's DirecTV.

But the two companies have struck alliances in other areas. AT&T agreed to integrate Android technology into its TV set-top boxes, giving Google's preferred operating system a foothold in a still massive pay-TV customer base. AT&T's newest TV service uses hardware with Google Assistant built into its remote control.

The setup gives AT&T exclusive control of information about what its customers are watching while they use its TV service, a valuable input for its advertising business. At the same time, Alphabet will get insights into AT&T subscribers' use of other apps downloaded from its Google Play store.

Keach Hagey and John D. McKinnon contributed to this article.

Write to Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com and Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.45% 1295.74 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
AT&T -0.40% 37.03 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
FACEBOOK -2.20% 181.09 Delayed Quote.-11.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.25% 45.51 Delayed Quote.-19.58%
NEWS CORPORATION -0.45% 11.02 Delayed Quote.-22.07%
ORACLE CORPORATION -1.31% 47.37 Delayed Quote.-10.59%
WTI -10.18% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-21.92%
YELP INC. -0.69% 28.94 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AT&T
02:48aAT&T Aids DOJ's Probe Of Google's Dominance -- WSJ
DJ
03/06AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe
DJ
03/06Trump Reelection Campaign Suing CNN --Fox News
DJ
03/06AT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Lake Providence, Louisiana
PU
03/06AT&T : Thinking about buying stock in Big Lots, General Electric, Meet Group, No..
PR
03/05AT&T : and Google Cloud Team Up to Enable Network Edge 5G Computing Solutions fo..
PR
03/04AT&T : Sets Another $4 Billion Accelerated Stock Buyback
DJ
03/03AT&T : TitleAT&T President and COO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
PU
03/03AT&T : President and COO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
PR
03/03AT&T : President and COO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B
EBIT 2020 31 874 M
Net income 2020 19 375 M
Debt 2020 148 B
Yield 2020 5,64%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,24x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 40,07  $
Last Close Price 37,03  $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
F. Thaddeus Arroyo CEO-Business Solutions & International
Jennifer van Buskirk Regional President-Northeast
David Christopher President-AT&T Mobility & Entertainment
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-5.25%265 612
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.97%159 419
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.16%94 199
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.87%92 550
T-MOBILE US12.04%75 290
KDDI CORPORATION0.37%70 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group