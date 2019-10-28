AT&T : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
October 27, 2019
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Schedule)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box: ☐
NOTE: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
Page 2 of 9 Pages
SCHEDULE 13D
CUSIP No. G20045202
1
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
AT&T Inc.
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
(a) ☐ (b)
☒
3
SEC USE ONLY
4
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO (See Item 3)
5
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E) ☐
6
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
NUMBER OF
0 (See Item 5)
SHARES
8
SHARED VOTING POWER
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
EACH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
REPORTING
PERSON
0 (See Item 5)
WITH
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
11
AGGREGATE
AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
12
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) ☐
13
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
75.0%1
14
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
CO (See Item 2)
Excluding the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the 162,334,771 shares of Class A Common Stock the Reporting Persons beneficially own represented approximately 64% of the outstanding shares of CME Common Stock, as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019. Excluding the 100,926,996 shares of Class A Common Stock covered by the 2019 Proxies (as defined in Item 6) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have shared voting power with respect to 61,407,775 shares of Class A Common Stock and 1 share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, representing the power to vote 44.3% of the shares entitled to vote on matters voted on at a general meeting other than a Change of Control Event (as defined in the 2019 Proxies) based on the shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019.
Page 3 of 9 Pages
SCHEDULE 13D
CUSIP No. G20045202
1 NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Warner Media, LLC (as successor by merger to Time Warner Inc.)
2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
SEC USE ONLY
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
WC, OO (See Item 3)
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)☐
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
NUMBER OF
0 (See Item 5)
SHARES
8
SHARED VOTING POWER
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
EACH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
REPORTING
PERSON
0 (See Item 5)
WITH
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)☐
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
75.0%1
14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO (See Item 2)
Excluding the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the 162,334,771 shares of Class A Common Stock the Reporting Persons beneficially own represented approximately 64% of the outstanding shares of CME Common Stock, as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019. Excluding the 100,926,996 shares of Class A Common Stock covered by the 2019 Proxies (as defined in Item 6) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have shared voting power with respect to 61,407,775 shares of Class A Common Stock and 1 share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, representing the power to vote 44.3% of the shares entitled to vote on matters voted on at a general meeting other than a Change of Control Event (as defined in the 2019 Proxies) based on the shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019.
Page 4 of 9 Pages
SCHEDULE 13D
CUSIP No. G20045202
1
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
TW Media Holdings LLC
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
(a) ☐ (b)
☒
3
SEC USE ONLY
4
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
WC (See Item 3)
5
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E) ☐
6
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
NUMBER OF
0 (See Item 5)
SHARES
8
SHARED VOTING POWER
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
EACH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
REPORTING
PERSON
0 (See Item 5)
WITH
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
11
AGGREGATE
AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
12
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) ☐
13
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
75.0%1
14
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
OO (See Item 2)
Excluding the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the 162,334,771 shares of Class A Common Stock the Reporting Persons beneficially own represented approximately 64% of the outstanding shares of CME Common Stock, as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019. Excluding the 100,926,996 shares of Class A Common Stock covered by the 2019 Proxies (as defined in Item 6) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have shared voting power with respect to 61,407,775 shares of Class A Common Stock and 1 share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, representing the power to vote 44.3% of the shares entitled to vote on matters voted on at a general meeting other than a Change of Control Event (as defined in the 2019 Proxies) based on the shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019.
Page 5 of 9 Pages
SCHEDULE 13D
CUSIP No. G20045202
1
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Time Warner Media Holdings B.V.
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
(a) ☐ (b)
☒
3
SEC USE ONLY
4
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
WC (See Item 3)
5
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E) ☐
6
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
The Netherlands
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
NUMBER OF
0 (See Item 5)
SHARES
8
SHARED VOTING POWER
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
EACH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
REPORTING
PERSON
0 (See Item 5)
WITH
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
11
AGGREGATE
AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
273,471,648 (See Item 5)
12
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) ☐
13
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
75.0%1
14
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO (See Item 2)
Excluding the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the 162,334,771 shares of Class A Common Stock the Reporting Persons beneficially own represented approximately 64% of the outstanding shares of CME Common Stock, as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019. Excluding the 100,926,996 shares of Class A Common Stock covered by the 2019 Proxies (as defined in Item 6) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have shared voting power with respect to 61,407,775 shares of Class A Common Stock and 1 share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, representing the power to vote 44.3% of the shares entitled to vote on matters voted on at a general meeting other than a Change of Control Event (as defined in the 2019 Proxies) based on the shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.