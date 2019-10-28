Log in
AT&T : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

0
10/28/2019 | 06:47am EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D/A

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 28)*

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.08 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

G20045202

(CUSIP Number)

Wayne Wirtz, Esq.

AT&T Inc.

208 S. Akard St.,

Dallas, Texas 75202

210-821-4105

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

October 27, 2019

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Schedule)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box:

NOTE: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Page 2 of 9 Pages

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. G20045202

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

AT&T Inc.

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) (b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

OO (See Item 3)

5

CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

0 (See Item 5)

SHARES

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

0 (See Item 5)

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

11

AGGREGATE

AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

12

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

75.0%1

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

CO (See Item 2)

  1. Excluding the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the 162,334,771 shares of Class A Common Stock the Reporting Persons beneficially own represented approximately 64% of the outstanding shares of CME Common Stock, as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019. Excluding the 100,926,996 shares of Class A Common Stock covered by the 2019 Proxies (as defined in Item 6) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have shared voting power with respect to 61,407,775 shares of Class A Common Stock and 1 share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, representing the power to vote 44.3% of the shares entitled to vote on matters voted on at a general meeting other than a Change of Control Event (as defined in the 2019 Proxies) based on the shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019.

Page 3 of 9 Pages

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. G20045202

1 NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

Warner Media, LLC (as successor by merger to Time Warner Inc.)

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) (b)

  1. SEC USE ONLY
  2. SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

WC, OO (See Item 3)

  1. CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
  2. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

0 (See Item 5)

SHARES

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

0 (See Item 5)

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

  1. CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
  2. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

75.0%1

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  1. OO (See Item 2)

  2. Excluding the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the 162,334,771 shares of Class A Common Stock the Reporting Persons beneficially own represented approximately 64% of the outstanding shares of CME Common Stock, as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019. Excluding the 100,926,996 shares of Class A Common Stock covered by the 2019 Proxies (as defined in Item 6) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have shared voting power with respect to 61,407,775 shares of Class A Common Stock and 1 share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, representing the power to vote 44.3% of the shares entitled to vote on matters voted on at a general meeting other than a Change of Control Event (as defined in the 2019 Proxies) based on the shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019.

Page 4 of 9 Pages

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. G20045202

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

TW Media Holdings LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) (b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

WC (See Item 3)

5

CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

0 (See Item 5)

SHARES

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

0 (See Item 5)

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

11

AGGREGATE

AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

12

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

75.0%1

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO (See Item 2)

  1. Excluding the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the 162,334,771 shares of Class A Common Stock the Reporting Persons beneficially own represented approximately 64% of the outstanding shares of CME Common Stock, as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019. Excluding the 100,926,996 shares of Class A Common Stock covered by the 2019 Proxies (as defined in Item 6) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have shared voting power with respect to 61,407,775 shares of Class A Common Stock and 1 share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, representing the power to vote 44.3% of the shares entitled to vote on matters voted on at a general meeting other than a Change of Control Event (as defined in the 2019 Proxies) based on the shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019.

Page 5 of 9 Pages

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. G20045202

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

Time Warner Media Holdings B.V.

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) (b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

WC (See Item 3)

5

CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

The Netherlands

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

0 (See Item 5)

SHARES

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

0 (See Item 5)

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

11

AGGREGATE

AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

273,471,648 (See Item 5)

12

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

75.0%1

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

OO (See Item 2)

  1. Excluding the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the 162,334,771 shares of Class A Common Stock the Reporting Persons beneficially own represented approximately 64% of the outstanding shares of CME Common Stock, as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019. Excluding the 100,926,996 shares of Class A Common Stock covered by the 2019 Proxies (as defined in Item 6) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have shared voting power with respect to 61,407,775 shares of Class A Common Stock and 1 share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, representing the power to vote 44.3% of the shares entitled to vote on matters voted on at a general meeting other than a Change of Control Event (as defined in the 2019 Proxies) based on the shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019, as disclosed in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on October 17, 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:46:00 UTC
