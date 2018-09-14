AT&T : Announces Details on New Apple Products on the Nation’s Best Network

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 arrive at AT&T on Sept. 21

AT&T* today announced it will offer the most advanced iPhones ever on the best network according to America's biggest test.1

On Sept. 14 at 12:01 am PST, AT&T wireless customers can visit att.com/iphone to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4, all beautifully redesigned with breakthrough communication, fitness and health capabilities.

On Sept. 21 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available to AT&T wireless, AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless customers, and the Apple Watch Series 4 will be available to AT&T customers.

iPhone XR will be available for preorder on Oct. 19 and in AT&T stores as soon as Oct. 26.

'These are the most advanced iPhones ever. With AT&T, they'll be running on the nation's best wireless network,' said David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. 'And it's all with the best combination of wireless entertainment and unlimited data.'

Through our latest unlimited wireless plans - AT&T Unlimited &MoreSM and AT&T Unlimited &MoreSM Premium2 - we offer 30+ live channels included with WatchTV. With &More Premium, you can also add one of several premium streaming services at no extra cost - HBO®, Cinemax, SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, VRV, Amazon Music Unlimited or Pandora Premium.

With our introduction of mobile 5G on the horizon, expected to be available in 12 cities this year and a total of at least 19 in early 2019, we've been hard at work laying the foundation for the future of wireless connectivity.3

In 15 markets, and counting, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are gigabit-class devices utilizing AT&T's LTE-LAA network technologies, capable of offering a theoretical peak speed of up to 1 gigabit per second.4

Additionally, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have built-in support for Band 14, which is the spectrum set aside for public safety and makes up the all-band solution upon which FirstNet is built. On Sept. 14, we're also making these devices available for pre-order on the FirstNet web portal, found here.

iPhone:

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max take the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level, featuring stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance,5 the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, and a beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space gray. iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.6

Additionally, iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, will be available to pre-order at AT&T wireless on Friday, Oct 19 at 12 am PST. iPhone XR features an all-screen glass and aluminum design with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display - the most color accurate in the industry, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR features A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and six beautiful finishes.

Availability

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available for AT&T wireless customers for pre-order starting 12 a.m. PST, Sept. 14, with delivery and in AT&T and Cricket stores as soon as Sept. 21. Ordering online or through the myAT&T app is the easiest and fastest way to get your new smartphone from AT&T.

iPhone XR will be available for preorder on Oct. 19 and available as soon as Oct. 26, starting at $749.99.

Pricing Details

DEVICE NO-COMMIT RETAIL PRICE AT&T NEXT8 (30 monthly payments) AT&T NEXT EVERY YEAR8 (24 monthly payments) ​iPhone 8 64GB ​$599.99 $20.00 $25.00 ​iPhone 8 256GB ​$749.99 $25.00 $31.25 ​iPhone 8 Plus 64GB ​$699.99 $23.34 $29.17 ​iPhone 8 Plus 256GB ​$849.99 $28.34 $35.42 ​iPhone X 64GB ​$899.99 $30.00 $37.50 ​iPhone X 526GB ​$999.99 $35.00 $43.75 iPhone XS 64GB $899.99 $33.34 $41.67 iPhone XS 256GB $1,149.99 $38.34 $47.92 iPhone XS 512GB $1,349.99 $45.00 $56.25 iPhone XS Max 64GB $1,099.99 $36.67 $45.84 iPhone XS Max 256GB $1,249.99 $41.67 $52.09 iPhone XS Max 512GB $1,449.99 $48.34 $60.42

Apple Watch Series 4

Add Apple Watch Series 4on an eligible AT&T wireless plan and get up to $60 in bill creditsEligible customers can receive a $30 service credit and a $30 activation fee credit

Apple Watch Series 4 is redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways. It features a stunning 30 percent larger display, a thinner, smaller case and a new interface with more information and richer detail. Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 brings advanced activity and communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities, including a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app,8 which has been granted a De Novo classification by the FDA.

Adding your Apple Watch to an eligible AT&T wireless plan is a minimum of $10 per month. AT&T is offering a $30 activation fee credit and a $30 service credit for eligible Apple Watch customers.9

Availability

Order Apple Watch Series 4 from AT&T on Sept. 14 with delivery as soon as Sept. 21.

Pricing Information

​Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $399.99 ​Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 42mm $429.99 ​Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 40mm $499.99 ​Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm $529.99

For more details on pricing and plans, please visit att.com/iphone. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

1 Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd source studies.

2 After 22GB/line/mo. AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds when network is busy. Content subj. to change. Restr's apply. See att.com/unlimited for details.

3 5G capable device required.

4 Actual speeds are lower and will vary. See http://about.att.com/sites/broadband/performance for more information on wireless speeds.

5 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are splash, water- and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

6 Dual SIM support will be available via a free software update later this fall. Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service lines (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.

7 0% APR. Req's elig. wireless. Tax due at sale. If svc is canceled device balance is due. Restr's apply. See att.com/next for details.

8 ECG app coming later this year (US only)

9Must activate & maintain svc on device (min. $10/mo.) and add to eligible wireless svc. (min. $55/mo.). Req's sync with compatible iPhone w/ AT&T NumberSync® on same account. Credit(s) w/in 3 bills. No activation credit if already waived. Max. 1 credit offer per customer. SMS/MMS restr's apply.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward- looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.