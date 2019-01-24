Log in
News Summary

AT&T : Announces The Winners of the 5th Edition of the AT&T Film Awards

01/24/2019

At AT&T, we know that some of the most powerful narratives - those with the potential to incite conversation and drive change - are yet to be told. We see the AT&T Film Awards as a vehicle for elevating these stories. Moreover, through AT&T Aspire - our $450 million commitment to programs that help provide access to the education and training people need to get and keep good jobs - we see media making as a rapidly growing field of work.

As we continue our evolution as a media company, we want to empower the next generation of storytellers and creators by exposing them to skills, careers and opportunities in the media industry. The AT&T Film Awards is just one of our many competitions for up-and-coming filmmakers and creators, throughout the year and across the country. Others include AT&T Presents: Untold Stories and Create-a-Thon contests which have produced nearly 500 short films from emerging and under-represented voices. Additionally, through our Cinema+ program, we provided over $450,000 in scholarships to Latin American film students

Missed this round of the AT&T Film Awards? Good news! The 6th edition of the AT&T Film Awards will open for submissions in early February, with winners announced on-stage at AT&T SHAPE 2019 this summer. Stay tuned for exact dates and details to come.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 18:08:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 30 874 M
Net income 2018 19 057 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,56%
P/E ratio 2018 11,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T8.23%224 817
CHINA MOBILE LTD.9.20%212 981
NTT DOCOMO INC6.09%88 564
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP14.60%80 506
KDDI CORP4.41%62 506
T-MOBILE US6.59%57 521
