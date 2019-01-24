AT&T : Announces The Winners of the 5th Edition of the AT&T Film Awards

At AT&T, we know that some of the most powerful narratives - those with the potential to incite conversation and drive change - are yet to be told. We see the AT&T Film Awards as a vehicle for elevating these stories. Moreover, through AT&T Aspire - our $450 million commitment to programs that help provide access to the education and training people need to get and keep good jobs - we see media making as a rapidly growing field of work.

As we continue our evolution as a media company, we want to empower the next generation of storytellers and creators by exposing them to skills, careers and opportunities in the media industry. The AT&T Film Awards is just one of our many competitions for up-and-coming filmmakers and creators, throughout the year and across the country. Others include AT&T Presents: Untold Stories and Create-a-Thon contests which have produced nearly 500 short films from emerging and under-represented voices. Additionally, through our Cinema+ program, we provided over $450,000 in scholarships to Latin American film students

Missed this round of the AT&T Film Awards? Good news! The 6th edition of the AT&T Film Awards will open for submissions in early February, with winners announced on-stage at AT&T SHAPE 2019 this summer. Stay tuned for exact dates and details to come.