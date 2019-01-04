Log in
AT&T (T)

AT&T (T)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 06:45:32 pm
30.185 USD   +2.05%
2018AT&T : Antitrust Case Set For Act II
DJ
2018AT&T : Appeals Court to Consider AT&T's Deal for Time Warner
DJ
2018AT&T : Plans 3-Tier Streaming
DJ
AT&T : Arrow Electronics and Indiegogo Propel Next Wave of Internet of Things Innovation

How it works

Projects with Arrow Certified Technology will qualify for AT&T connectivity and be eligible to win flash funding. To get a project certified, entrepreneurs should apply on the Arrow website. Arrow engineers will then evaluate the product's design for feasibility in order to earn the Arrow Certified Technology badge. This indicates to backers that the product design is ready for manufacturing.

Some examples of recent Arrow-Certified Indiegogo projects include:

  • Waggit - a smart collar for dogs that helps pet owners monitor the health and well-being of their furry friends.
  • Anyware - a smart home monitoring device that fits in your lamp socket to control lighting, monitor temperature and humidity, and detect sound.

Building a connected future

Analysts predict that IoT connections will grow to 80B by 2025[4] thanks to 5G and low-power wide-area technologies like LTE-M and NB-IoT. Analysts also predict that crowdfunding platforms will reach $115B by 2020.[5] This creates the perfect opportunity to bring together two areas rich in innovation and primed for rapid growth.

'Funding and access to resources are two of the biggest obstacles that developers face,' said Chris Penrose, President of IoT Solutions at AT&T. 'We're looking to help remove those challenges so that entrepreneurs can do what they do best - innovate. Our IoT connectivity and unmatched distribution, combined with Arrow's technology expertise and Indiegogo's world class platform, will help speed the process from concept to the consumer.'

'Innovation is about speed, connectivity, and customer experience. Disruptors are bringing technology together to give their customers delightful experiences. LTE-M and Cellular are freeing the world of innovation from the confines of Wi-Fi and local networks,' said Matt Anderson, president and chief digital officer at Arrow Electronics. 'We believe that the wave of innovation, together with access to this kind of technology, is going to unlock a whole new wave of applications on the Arrow and Indiegogo platform with AT&T.'

Last year, AT&T and Arrow announced a technology collaboration to help companies innovate and incubate connected IoT solutions through the AT&T Foundry. Sponsoring Indiegogo campaigns is a way for AT&T and Arrow to extend this collaboration to the innovation of IoT solutions through crowdsourced initiatives worldwide.

For more details on the Arrow Certification Program, visit www.arrow.com/indiegogo.

To learn more about IoT's potential to transform business, go to att.com/iot.

[1] Where available.

[2] Available to 500 eligible campaigns per year. Includes two 10GB/month data plans for 12 months.

[3] To qualify, you must be within the eligible geography, your project must contain Arrow Certified Technology and feature cellular communications compatible with AT&T Networks.

[4] IDC: Worldwide Internet of Things Installed Base by Connectivity Forecast, 2017-2021 (March 2017, Doc #US42331917)

[5] Forbes.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 17:28:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 389 M
Net income 2018 19 055 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,87%
P/E ratio 2018 10,76
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,25x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T3.64%214 992
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-0.47%193 549
NTT DOCOMO INC0.00%86 044
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.00%74 349
KDDI CORP0.00%61 437
T-MOBILE US2.22%55 366
