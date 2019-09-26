AT&T : As Part of Its Industry Leading Production Diversity Policy, WarnerMedia Releases 2018 Diversity and Inclusion Interim Report

WarnerMedia today released its first-ever annual report looking at diversity, inclusion and belonging across both its corporate operations and the films, television series and digital content created by its various production businesses. In September 2018, WarnerMedia announced a Production Diversity Policy which included the commitment to report on its diversity and inclusion efforts annually.

The report, covering 2018, highlights diversity, inclusion and belonging across three areas at WarnerMedia: Workforce (including workforce composition, Employee Resource Groups), Content (including scripted TV, films, news, animation) and Community (including industry and local outreach partnerships and programs).

Among the key findings related to workforce and production staffing:

WarnerMedia’s global workforce is 54% male and 46% female, and its U.S. workforce is 53% male and 47% female

Globally, half of all new hires and promotions to Vice President and above are women

42% of Non-Managers are People of Color, but representation decreases at more senior levels. However, the percentage of People of Color who were hired or promoted in 2018 exceeds their total percentage across all levels. This will lead to increased representation going forward.

Across WarnerMedia’s non-film scripted programming, females represent 34% of onscreen roles and 23% of behind-the-camera positions

Across WarnerMedia’s non-film scripted programming, People of Color represent 24% of onscreen roles and 23% of behind-the-camera positions

“Across the WarnerMedia companies, we have a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, and consider these values an important part of our culture and a business priority,” said John Stankey, President & Chief Operating Officer, AT&T Inc. and CEO, WarnerMedia. “While I’m incredibly proud of what this report shows and our ongoing dedication to transparency, I recognize that we’ve got more work to do at every level. We know diversity, inclusion and belonging are important to our employees, our creative partners, our customers and to our success.”

Beyond the data it presents, the report highlights various examples of diversity and inclusion in action across WarnerMedia, including spotlights on various employee resource groups (Black Professionals@Turner, HBO Proud, Women of Warner UK and others), employee-centric content and platforms showcasing D&I activities across the enterprise (Warner Bros.’ “We See You,” Turner’s “Hello, My Name Is…” and “HBO POV”) and a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s films, TV shows and animated series.

While this 2018 Interim Report only tracked gender and race, WarnerMedia is developing new processes, tools and formats for gathering more detailed information about the diversity of its workforce and productions, allowing it to better tailor its efforts and outreach. Going forward, this report will be issued annually, looking at data from the previous full calendar year, and will evolve to reflect the changes taking place across WarnerMedia’s businesses. Earlier this year, WarnerMedia hired its first Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, Christy Haubegger, and her leadership will be key to expanding and developing initiatives designed to make the company and its content more diverse and inclusive.

The full WarnerMedia 2018 Diversity and Inclusion Interim Report and announcement video are available at warnermediadiversity.com.

