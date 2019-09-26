Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : As Part of Its Industry Leading Production Diversity Policy, WarnerMedia Releases 2018 Diversity and Inclusion Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

WarnerMedia today released its first-ever annual report looking at diversity, inclusion and belonging across both its corporate operations and the films, television series and digital content created by its various production businesses. In September 2018, WarnerMedia announced a Production Diversity Policy which included the commitment to report on its diversity and inclusion efforts annually.

The report, covering 2018, highlights diversity, inclusion and belonging across three areas at WarnerMedia: Workforce (including workforce composition, Employee Resource Groups), Content (including scripted TV, films, news, animation) and Community (including industry and local outreach partnerships and programs).

Among the key findings related to workforce and production staffing:

  • WarnerMedia’s global workforce is 54% male and 46% female, and its U.S. workforce is 53% male and 47% female
  • Globally, half of all new hires and promotions to Vice President and above are women
  • 42% of Non-Managers are People of Color, but representation decreases at more senior levels. However, the percentage of People of Color who were hired or promoted in 2018 exceeds their total percentage across all levels. This will lead to increased representation going forward.
  • Across WarnerMedia’s non-film scripted programming, females represent 34% of onscreen roles and 23% of behind-the-camera positions
  • Across WarnerMedia’s non-film scripted programming, People of Color represent 24% of onscreen roles and 23% of behind-the-camera positions

“Across the WarnerMedia companies, we have a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, and consider these values an important part of our culture and a business priority,” said John Stankey, President & Chief Operating Officer, AT&T Inc. and CEO, WarnerMedia. “While I’m incredibly proud of what this report shows and our ongoing dedication to transparency, I recognize that we’ve got more work to do at every level. We know diversity, inclusion and belonging are important to our employees, our creative partners, our customers and to our success.”

Beyond the data it presents, the report highlights various examples of diversity and inclusion in action across WarnerMedia, including spotlights on various employee resource groups (Black Professionals@Turner, HBO Proud, Women of Warner UK and others), employee-centric content and platforms showcasing D&I activities across the enterprise (Warner Bros.’ “We See You,” Turner’s “Hello, My Name Is…” and “HBO POV”) and a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s films, TV shows and animated series.

While this 2018 Interim Report only tracked gender and race, WarnerMedia is developing new processes, tools and formats for gathering more detailed information about the diversity of its workforce and productions, allowing it to better tailor its efforts and outreach. Going forward, this report will be issued annually, looking at data from the previous full calendar year, and will evolve to reflect the changes taking place across WarnerMedia’s businesses. Earlier this year, WarnerMedia hired its first Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, Christy Haubegger, and her leadership will be key to expanding and developing initiatives designed to make the company and its content more diverse and inclusive.

The full WarnerMedia 2018 Diversity and Inclusion Interim Report and announcement video are available at warnermediadiversity.com.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
01:36pAT&T : As Part of Its Industry Leading Production Diversity Policy, WarnerMedia ..
BU
12:58pAT&T : Gives More than $1 Million to St. Louis Youth Programs
PU
09/25AT&T : Q&A With AT&T's John Stankey on Streaming Strategy
DJ
09/25AT&T : and Local Kansas City Nonprofits Partner to Support Youth Mental Health
PU
09/25AT&T Plans to Retain DirecTV -- WSJ
DJ
09/24AT&T Operating Chief Defends Media Strategy Built Around Streaming, DirecTV
DJ
09/24AT&T : Take Connectivity to the Next Level with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
PU
09/24AT&T : TitleAT&T to Release Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings October 23
PU
09/24AT&T : to Release Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings October 23
BU
09/23AT&T : Prepare for Tropical Storm Karen
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 30 536 M
Net income 2019 18 298 M
Debt 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 273 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 36,88  $
Last Close Price 37,38  $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T30.97%273 136
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.76%169 658
NTT DOCOMO INC16.22%86 681
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-36.67%85 287
T-MOBILE US25.47%68 194
KDDI CORP12.76%63 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group