Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/22 10:00:56 pm
32.68 USD   -2.16%
05:52pAT&T : Back-to-School = HUGE Savings
PU
03:37pAT&T : TNT Orders The Angel of Darkness Limited Series
PU
03:37pWBIE AND SCOPEL : World of Mayhem”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AT&T : Back-to-School = HUGE Savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:52pm EDT

When summer vacations start winding down, you know what that means - great back-to-school deals. While you're counting down the days, we'll help you gear up for the year with select offers on the latest smartphones, accessories and more.

With media, entertainment and tech under one roof, we're your ultimate one-stop shop for great deals when you add a new line.

Apple - the only thing better than an iPhone 8 64 GB is a 2nd iPhone 8 on us

When you buy both on AT&T Next® ($699.99 each) with eligible wireless service (min. $65/mo. combined after discounts) and have DIRECTV (min. $29.99/mo.).1

Samsung - buy a super powerful Galaxy Note9 128 GB and get 1 FREE

When you buy both on AT&T Next® ($1000 each) with eligible wireless (min. $65/mo. combined after discounts).2

Get a FREE Smartphone

When you buy on AT&T Next® (up to $349.99) with eligible service (min. $45/mo. after discount).3

. Elig. Devices: Samsung J7 ($270), Samsung J3 (2018) ($210), moto g6 play ($180), LG K20 ($120) and iPhone SE 32GB ($350).

Keep the deals coming!

Since we have you covered all around, the savings don't stop there.

Don't let your unlimited plan hold your family back. Make your dorm your happy place and get more with our unlimited wireless plans like AT&T Unlimited &MoreSMandAT&T Unlimited &MoreSM Premium.4

At no extra charge, we make it easy to stream your favorite TV shows, movies, music and more on virtually any device with WatchTV. You can also study, stream and surf the web with Internet from AT&T and get the Wi-Fi Gateway router included with no extra monthly fees. If you're just looking to personalize your device for less, you can buy 3 accessories and get up to 30% off.

These exclusive deals are available to new and existing customers alike nationwide. They won't last long, so hurry in to your local store or att.com. Into details? Learn more here.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 21:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
05:52pAT&T : Back-to-School = HUGE Savings
PU
03:37pAT&T : TNT Orders The Angel of Darkness Limited Series
PU
03:37pWBIE AND SCOPELY REVEAL &LDQUO;LOONE : World of Mayhem”
PU
01:37pAT&T : Giving Fleet Management "Eyes"
PU
11:23aAT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aAT&T : Completes Acquisition of AlienVault
PR
08/21AT&T : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Alibaba, Square Inc., AT&T or Tesla..
PR
08/21AT&T : Ohio regulators weighing end to AT&T`s low-income phone plan
AQ
08/21AT&T : Quectel Certifies Two Ultra-compact LTE Modules with AT&T
AQ
08/21AT&T : blamed for construction delay of Edison/Ash roundabout near Osceola
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:03pRetirementRx's Mid-Year Review 
12:04pVerizon admits mistake in throttling California firefighters 
11:36aAT&T closes AlienVault deal, builds cybersecurity unit 
10:13a99 Achievers Show 10+ Years Of Dividend Hikes With 2.5%-9.7% August Yields 
07:56aAnalyst downgrades AT&T on margin pressure, Time Warner asset "juggle" 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 898 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,00%
P/E ratio 2018 11,16
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-14.84%242 551
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.63%192 895
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP7.92%97 859
NTT DOCOMO INC3.81%96 560
KDDI CORP2.08%67 701
VODAFONE GROUP-25.05%61 225
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.