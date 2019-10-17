Log in
AT&T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
AT&T : Believes Portland Helps Community Encourage Digital Inclusion

0
10/17/2019
AT&T Teams Up with Local Organizations to Encourage Digital Inclusion

Believe Portland Initiative Helps Community Gain Equal Access to Technology

AT&T* is committed to building a digitally inclusive tomorrow by easing access to technology and providing underserved Portlanders the education and tools they need to harness its power. We're doing that through Believe Portland℠, a new initiative shining a light on and proposing solutions to digital inequity.

Toward this goal, AT&T will support events in collaboration with local organizations, including a hackathon competition, a panel and volunteer opportunities for employees during National Digital Inclusion Week, which runs Oct. 7-11.

'As we have conversations about digital inclusion, it is important that the tech community in Portland comes together to be part of the solution, it is important that the tech community in Portland comes together to be part of the solution,' said Skip Newberry, President and CEO, The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO). 'We applaud AT&T's support of digital inclusion and, by working together, we are helping to empower a more inclusive local community.'

Kicking off the week on Oct. 4, TAO is hosting an 'un-hackathon' in a community-driven, collaborative design sprint called Breaking the Code. AT&T is proud to be the event presenting sponsor, whose purpose is to remove the barriers between non-profit organizations serving people of color and the broader tech community.

Three non-profits, Blueprint Foundation, Self Enhancement Inc. and The Numberz, were chosen to benefit from the design sprint, with each identifying a key technology opportunity that could help them improve how they serve the community. Local technologists will compete to develop the best technology solution.

Later in the week, TAO and AT&T host a Digital Inclusion Panel with community agencies discussing digital inclusion in Portland, the region and state. Panelists from non-profits, iUrban Teen & Black Women in STEM 2.0, Free Geek and New Avenues for Youth, will discuss where Portland is leading conversations and what non-profits are seeing in terms of direct impact within the community.

With volunteer events as a major focus for the week, AT&T and Free Geek, a non-profit organization committed to sustainably reusing technology, will support underserved device ownership during a group volunteer event. After the launch, local AT&T teams will continue to work together to identify additional volunteer opportunities.

To create a lasting impact, Believe Portland will continue to connect AT&T employees to volunteer opportunities with local nonprofits in an effort to encourage digital inclusion.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses - nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q2 2019.

***GWS OneScore, September 2018.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 16:53:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 30 651 M
Net income 2019 18 365 M
Debt 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 5,41%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,37x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 276 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 37,26  $
Last Close Price 37,79  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T32.41%276 132
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-12.56%169 915
NTT DOCOMO, INC.18.58%87 417
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.33%80 936
T-MOBILE US25.78%68 365
KDDI CORPORATION15.45%64 448
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group