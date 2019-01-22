Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Boosts Atlanta Area Mobile Coverage for Pro Football's Big Game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:34pm EST

Better coverage in the stadium

As a proud sponsor of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we want our customers to enjoy the best possible game day experience while helping first responders keep them safe.

We've upgraded our portion of the in-stadium Distributed Antenna System (DAS) to provide over 300% more LTE capacity than what was available at the start of the football season. The DAS - a system of strategically-placed antennas that distribute and actively manage wireless network coverage throughout the stadium - features approximately 1,500 antennas and 1,550 remote amplifiers to help evenly distribute coverage for a better experience.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we're utilizing the most LTE capacity currently available on any AT&T DAS in the state of Georgia. This capacity boost helps ease heavy wireless traffic and gives fans and first responders strong wireless coverage throughout game day - from early tailgating to the final trophy presentation.

And it doesn't stop there. The stadium is also home to The AT&T Perch, a special interactive area dedicated to the fans.

Better coverage out of the stadium

We expect crowds of more than 1 million people, but we're ready with more than 3,000 new network improvements within the metro area. In addition to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we've upgraded or installed a new DAS at 30 additional locations throughout the Atlanta area. Fans - and first responders on duty - will be able to better enjoy coverage in hotels, arenas, airports, convention centers, among other venues.

We have also launched hundreds of new small cell locations to existing structures like traffic signals, buildings, street lights and poles within the metro Atlanta area.

Furthermore, we're deploying 5 Cell on Light Trucks (COLTs) to handle expected increased wireless network demands. They will improve reliability and data speeds during the week leading up to and during the Big Game.

The deployments will include a COLT at Atlantic Station to enhance coverage for all the fans headed to DIRECTV Super Saturday Night. Other locations include Peachtree Street to support high traffic venues, one supporting airport hotel traffic, one supporting hotel traffic in Downtown Atlanta, and one near the Galleria area to support pre-game parties.

These investments will allow Atlanta residents to celebrate the Big Game over the AT&T network at home, at work or on the go.

Keeping public safety connected

In addition to these network enhancements, we've been making public safety-specific preparations to ensure the FirstNet communications platform is ready for the Big Game:

  • Public safety's high-quality Band 14 spectrum has been deployed across the area to provide optimal coverage and capacity for first responders.
  • DAS have been installed at numerous local and federal public safety agency centers.
  • A FirstNet SatCOLT will be staged outside of the stadium for extra redundancy and will provide additional coverage to first responders if needed.

Plus, members of the FirstNet team will staff the Command Post for GEMA Homeland Security in the week leading up to and through the day of the Big Game. This will help ensure public safety's communications needs are met.

FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to America's first responders and public safety community. It's being built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority. And it's bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need - especially when at large events like the Big Game.

5G: How AT&T is leading the way

In the future, mobile 5G will play a major role in sports and entertainment allowing fans to take their stadium experiences to the next level.

Bringing mobile 5G to parts of Atlanta ahead of this year's Big Game was a priority for us, and we're proud to be the only carrier to do so. We are the only carrier that has a standards-based mobile 5G network live in parts of a dozen cities in the U.S., and that includes Atlanta. We'll keep our 5G momentum going with plans to introduce mobile 5G in parts of 7 additional cities early this year.

AT&T has invested nearly $5.3 billion in its Georgia wireless and wireline networks between 2015 and 2017.

Learn more about AT&T coverage in Atlanta or anywhere in the U.S., with the AT&T Coverage Viewer.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 23:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
06:34pAT&T : DIRECTV broadcasts the DIRECTV Liga de las Americas
PU
06:34pAT&T : Boosts Atlanta Area Mobile Coverage for Pro Football's Big Game
PU
06:06pViacom will buy Pluto TV streaming service for $340 million
RE
03:47pAT&T : WarnerMedia Launches Content Innovation Lab With NBA as Initial Partner
DJ
07:34aAT&T : Edge Computing, Fixed Wireless Part of AT&Ts 5G Strategy for Business
AQ
01/21&LSQUO;IT TAKES A VILLAGE' : How We're Working with CareerVillage.org to Help St..
PU
01/21China's Huawei in unprecedented media blitz as it battles heightened scrutiny
RE
01/21AT&T : Lays Out Its Strategy for 5G in Business
BU
01/19AT&T : Verizon offers free robocall blocking, two years after AT&T and T-Mobile
AQ
01/19AT&T : ads returning to YouTube
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 30 630 M
Net income 2018 19 061 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,56%
P/E ratio 2018 11,28
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T8.48%225 327
CHINA MOBILE LTD.7.45%210 282
NTT DOCOMO INC6.50%89 145
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP11.91%78 784
KDDI CORP4.08%62 441
T-MOBILE US5.27%56 808
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.