AT&T : Bringing Mobile 5G Service to Indianapolis in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* will start introducing mobile 5G to customers in a dozen cities this year. Today we're naming Indianapolis as our 7th 5G city. It joins our previously announced cities of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Waco.

"Indy is a city on the forefront of innovation and technology. Home to a variety of large and small businesses, thriving communities, and a local government that understands the importance of technology to fuel innovation and boost economic growth," said Bill Soards, president AT&T Indiana. "Whether you're a retailer, car wash owner, hospital, manufacturer, public safety entity or a bank, we expect 5G will eventually change the customer experience and provide new economic opportunities for your business. It was a natural choice for AT&T to name Indy as one of the twelve introductory 5G cities."

We've been laying the foundation for 5G in Indianapolis for some time now. It's part of our investment strategy to continue to bring the latest in connectivity to people across the country.

We've invested nearly $425 million in our Indianapolis area wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders. In 2017, AT&T made more than 525 wireless network upgrades in the Indianapolis area. These include new cell sites, boosting network capacity and new wireless high-speed internet connections.

We also launched 5G Evolution in Indianapolis last year. As a reminder, 5G Evolution markets are locations where we've deployed technologies that enable peak theoretical wireless speeds for capable devices of at least 400 Mbps.** Indy was also one of the first U.S. cities to get LTE-LAA technology. With LTE-LAA, the network has peak theoretical speeds for capable devices reaching up to 1 gigabit per second.**

"We're proud that AT&T continues to put Indianapolis at the top of its list when deciding where its latest technologies should be launched," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "We were among the first for AT&T's 5G Evolution network, and now the company is keeping its promise to bring 5G here. We look forward to seeing the impact this revolutionary technology will have on our city: helping us to attract economic investment and make local government more efficient."

"I'm thrilled that AT&T chose Indianapolis as an early adopter for this impressive technology infrastructure investment," said TechPoint CEO Mike Langellier. "Indy is home to one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the country, an impressive base of talent, and a combination of Fortune 500s and up-and-coming startups that will leverage this 5G infrastructure to further accelerate growth."

** Actual speeds are lower and will vary. See http://about.att.com/sites/broadband/performance for more information on wireless speeds.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-bringing-mobile-5g-service-to-indianapolis-in-2018-300704577.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.