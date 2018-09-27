Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AT&T : Business groups ask U.S. court to not undo AT&T merger with Time Warner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 08:41pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of the Time Warner shares price at the New York Stock Exchange and AT&T logo in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other powerful business groups asked an appeals court on Thursday to not undo AT&T Inc's purchase of movie and TV show maker Time Warner, despite the protests of the Justice Department.

The chamber, backed by the National Association of Manufacturers, Business Roundtable and others, argued that stopping the merger would "undermine myriad transactions that generally benefit consumers."

The business groups argued that companies had long assumed that if they bought a supplier or distributor -- generally called a vertical merger -- that the deal would be considered good for the consumer and would be allowed.

"The vague legal standard that the government ... advocate(s) would cloud the business community’s ability to ascertain whether vertical mergers are lawful, making it more difficult to invest in transactions with enormous potential to lower prices and enhance innovation—all of which benefit a diverse array of customers," the business groups said in a brief court filing.

The Justice Department lost a lawsuit in district court to prevent AT&T, which owns satellite company DirecTV, from buying Time Warner over concerns that AT&T would seek to raise prices when licensing Time Warner's news, sports and other programming to DirecTV's cable and satellite rivals.

AT&T closed the Time Warner deal in June and has said it would manage Time Warner’s Turner cable television networks as part of a separate business unit until February 2019 or the conclusion of the government's appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

No date has been set for an oral argument.

The merger, announced in October 2016, was opposed by President Donald Trump. The merged company includes CNN, a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

A group of nine state attorneys general asked the court on Wednesday also to let the lower court stand.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Diane Bartz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
09:23pAT&T : Business Groups Tell Appeals Court They Back AT&T-Time Warner Merger -Reu..
DJ
09:16pAT&T : A U.S. privacy law could be good for Google – but bad for you
AQ
08:41pAT&T : Business groups ask U.S. court to not undo AT&T merger with Time Warner
RE
04:37pAT&T : Raleigh-Wake Makes First NextGen 911 Call with AT&T ESInet™
PU
01:54pAT&T : Internet Economy Leaders Agree on Need for National Consumer Privacy Prot..
AQ
10:34aEricsson disagrees with report that it`s missing from AT&Ts 5G build-out
AQ
10:31aAT&T : Creates Blockchain Solutions to Integrate with IBM and Microsoft Azure
AQ
02:08aAT&T : Nine state attorneys general back AT&T in Time Warner appeal
RE
12:51aICYMI : AT&T Business Summit Day 2
PU
09/26Tech companies back U.S. privacy law if it preempts California's
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:38pSPHD : It's About Time To Jump Back On Board 
11:39aTips For A Better Retirement 
09/26FCC votes for override of local rules to speed 5G deployment 
09/26Sprint filing arguing for merger paints rough picture 
09/25Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains & Upside For September 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 31 754 M
Net income 2018 20 215 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 5,93%
P/E ratio 2018 11,69
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,40x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-13.12%245 165
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.48%197 349
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP20.01%106 755
NTT DOCOMO INC13.33%103 928
KDDI CORP9.65%70 652
VODAFONE GROUP-28.20%58 926
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.