AT&T : CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2019 on DIRECTV Latin America
09/19/2019 | 05:22pm EDT
South American football fans are gearing up for the semifinals of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2019, which will be broadcast exclusively on DIRECTV Sports and will also be available on the DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTVSports.com and DIRECTV GO (OTT).
The CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2019 tournament has reached the semifinal stage and some of South America's top clubs remain in the hunt for the title. After exciting and surprising results in the quarterfinals, the final four will fight to make it to the final match, scheduled for November 9 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast both legs of each of the semifinal pairings on all its platforms. The first matches will take place on September 18 and 19, while the deciding second leg matches will take place on September 25 and 26.
The first leg semifinal matchups on September 18/19 are:
Corinthians (Brazil) vs. Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Colón de Santa Fe (Argentina) vs. Atlético Mineiro (Brazil) in Santa Fe, Argentina
The second leg semifinal matchups on September 25/26 are:
Independiente Del Valle (Ecuador) vs. Corinthians (Brazil) in Quito, Ecuador
Atlético Mineiro (Brazil) vs. Colón de Santa Fe (Argentina) in Belo Horizonte, Brazil
DIRECTV Sports will deliver full coverage of this tournament on DIRECTV Sports+ (613/1613 HD). In addition, selected matches can be seen through DIRECTV Sports (610/1610 HD).
Scheduling information:
