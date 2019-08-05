Log in
AT&T : CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Legacy T Wireline Agreement

08/05/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of the Communications Workers of America has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify an agreement between the Communications Workers of America (CWA Telecommunications and Technologies unit) and AT&T Corp. in wireline contract negotiations.

The agreement covers about 3,000 employees across the country, including USVI.

The company has reached, and union-represented employees have now voted to ratify, 20 fair agreements since 2017 with the unions representing its employees, collectively covering about 89,000 employees.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia's HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. divisions are world leaders in creating premium content, operate one of the world's largest TV and film studios, and own a world-class library of entertainment. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

AT&T Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cwa-represented-employees-vote-to-ratify-legacy-t-wireline-agreement-300896659.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications


© PRNewswire 2019
