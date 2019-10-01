Log in
AT&T : CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Southeast Agreements

10/01/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of Communications Workers of America District 3 has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify three agreements in Southeast CWA contract negotiations.

The three ratified agreements include the Southeast wireline agreement, BellSouth Telecommunications – Utility Operations and AT&T Billing Southeast.

The five-year agreements collectively cover about 20,000 employees in CWA District 3, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The company has reached, and union-represented employees have now voted to ratify, 23 fair agreements since 2017, collectively covering over 109,000 employees.

*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q2 2019.
***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

AT&T Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cwa-represented-employees-vote-to-ratify-southeast-agreements-300929023.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications


© PRNewswire 2019
