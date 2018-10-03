AT&T : Capture the LG V40 ThinQ™ from AT&T on Oct. 12

Log in
10/03/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Oct. 12, AT&T* customers can go to att.com/v40 or visit an AT&T store to pre-order the LG V40 ThinQ on AT&T Next for $31.67 a month for 30 months with eligible service. The new smartphone will be available in our stores starting Oct. 19.

And, according to America's biggest test, only AT&T customers can use the LG V40 ThinQ on the best network, providing the speed, security and reliability you deserve. Stay connected to your world with unlimited data and flexible entertainment options.

Go to att.com/v40 for more on the LG V40 ThinQ from AT&T.

*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America's biggest test.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.

 

AT&T Inc. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capture-the-lg-v40-thinq-from-att-on-oct-12-300724056.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
