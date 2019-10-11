AT&T : Changes Date of 3Q19 Earnings Release to Oct. 28

By Stephen Nakrosis



AT&T Inc. (T) on Friday said it moved the date of the company's third-quarter 2019 to October 28 from October 23.

AT&T said results will be released before 7 a.m. ET on October 28.

The company said the change "allows the company to present earnings closer to WarnerMedia Day, scheduled for Tuesday, October 29 at 6 p.m. ET."

AT&T also said WarnerMedia Day will see the presentation of "its new direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max, which is expected to launch in spring of 2020."

