AT&T

(T)
AT&T : Changes Date of 3Q19 Earnings Release to Oct. 28

10/11/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

AT&T Inc. (T) on Friday said it moved the date of the company's third-quarter 2019 to October 28 from October 23.

AT&T said results will be released before 7 a.m. ET on October 28.

The company said the change "allows the company to present earnings closer to WarnerMedia Day, scheduled for Tuesday, October 29 at 6 p.m. ET."

AT&T also said WarnerMedia Day will see the presentation of "its new direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max, which is expected to launch in spring of 2020."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

