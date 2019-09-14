AT&T Chief's Exit Plan Sets Off an Activist -2

A WarnerMedia spokesman said top executives who left the company all departed for different reasons, and he cited a deep pool of writers, directors and other creative talent working for the media unit.

Mr. Stankey, along with his promotion to chief operating officer, remains CEO of WarnerMedia. He replaced the leaders of HBO, Turner and Warner Bros., seeking to break down fiefs and develop a single strategy. He brought in former NBC programming executive Robert Greenblatt and reduced a 600-person Time Warner corporate office to fewer than 100.

Elliott criticized AT&T for pushing out much of the leadership at DirecTV and Time Warner, a sentiment shared by some current and former executives. AT&T stalwarts disagree, saying key people continue to work at both units.

This week, Mr. Stankey secured a content partnership with Hollywood director and producer J.J. Abrams, who signed with WarnerMedia over other suitors including Apple, a person familiar with the deal said.

Mr. Stankey's biggest initiative, a streaming service that can compete with Netflix, as well as new offerings from Apple Inc. and Disney, has yet to launch.

Soon after the Time Warner deal closed, Mr. Stankey detailed plans for a three-tiered streaming service with graduated pricing and varied content. He sought little input from top executives at Warner Bros. and HBO, blind-siding them with the announcement, people familiar with the process said.

By June, Mr. Stankey had to backtrack.The three-tier plan was confusing both to the industry and inside the company, and rivals were coming out with simple, single-priced offers. AT&T now plans one service, called HBO Max, which will include HBO shows and other Warner content, including "Friends." It is expected to cost more than $15 a month, according to people familiar with the project.

Inside the company, some executives have been confused by the shifting strategy on streaming. Strategy sessions for HBO Max in June were supposed to clarify the company's approach. Yet many who attended left with many questions unanswered on topics that spanned pricing to programming, according to a person familiar with the matter.

--Lillian Rizzo and Joe Flint contributed to this article.

