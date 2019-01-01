AT&T : Closes Sale of Data Center Colocation Operations and Assets to Brookfield Infrastructure

DALLAS, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Inc.* announced today that it has completed the sale of its data center colocation operations and assets to Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners ("Brookfield"). The company previously announced a strategic alliance with Brookfield that included the transfer of these operations and assets.

Brookfield has established a wholly owned company, Evoque Data Center Solutions™ ("Evoque"), to own and operate the assets. Customer contracts, employees supporting the colocation operations, fixed assets, leases and specified owned facilities have been transferred to Brookfield.

Evoque joins AT&T's global colocation ecosystem program where AT&T will offer Evoque's colocation services to business customers. The ecosystem program offers business customers access to 350+ data centers around the world.

Under the terms of the deal, AT&T has received $1.1 billion, which will support the company's goal of reducing its net-debt-to-EBITDA-ratio to the 2.5x range by the end of 2019.

