AT&T (T)
AT&T : Completes Acquisition of AlienVault

08/22/2018

AT&T's Cybersecurity Solutions Division Now Led by AlienVault's Barmak Meftah; Company Will Create a New Standalone Cybersecurity Solutions Division

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* has completed its previously announced acquisition of AlienVault®, accelerating AT&T's vision for giving organizations of all sizes access to more effective cybersecurity solutions.

The market-facing AT&T cybersecurity solutions business division will be led by AlienVault President and CEO Barmak Meftah. Meftah will become president of AT&T Cybersecurity Solutions and CEO of AlienVault. He will report to Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Business. Meftah will combine the strengths of AlienVault's foundational Unified Security Management platform and Open Threat Exchange with AT&T's suite of managed cybersecurity services, solutions and network visibility to better protect businesses.

AT&T's new standalone cybersecurity solutions business division will focus on making AT&T's extensive cybersecurity capabilities and technologies accessible to businesses of all sizes around the globe.

Under Meftah's leadership, AT&T will continue to support and expand AlienVault's investment in their multichannel sales ecosystem including value added resellers, distributors and managed security service providers while also building on AlienVault's foundational technology and threat research.

"Together we have the opportunity to simplify a complex problem and automate how customers tackle their cybersecurity needs," Meftah said. "We will combine our phenomenal threat detection, incident response, and compliance security platform with AT&T's managed security capabilities, making near real-time threat information actionable and achievable."  

"Whether big, small or somewhere in between, all organizations are now targets of the types of sophisticated cyberattacks that have bombarded large enterprises for years," said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Business. "AlienVault's cybersecurity talent and threat intelligence capabilities, combined with our ability to deliver innovative threat detection and response solutions at-scale, will help enable businesses of all sizes to better defend themselves."

"This is an exciting combination for customers. AT&T has significant telemetry and intelligence. With AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the new organization has the opportunity to deliver to customers leading threat insight and analytics," said Christina Richmond, program vice president, Worldwide Security Services at IDC. "In addition, AlienVault and AT&T's SMB combined market presence will offer security services that are viewed via a single pane of glass, cost effective, easy to use and can be combined with other services."   

*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not available everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-completes-acquisition-of-alienvault-300700645.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
