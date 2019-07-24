AT&T : Cord-Cutting Hits AT&T Again While Wireless, Media Grow--3rd Update

By Drew FitzGerald

AT&T Inc. lost nearly one million pay-TV customers in the second quarter as cord-cutting continued to take its toll, while the company's wireless and media businesses helped to offset the losses.

The Dallas-based company suffered a net loss of 778,000 "premium video" subscribers -- mostly DirecTV customers -- and lost 168,000 streaming DirecTV Now accounts. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson earlier this year told investors the company expects to keep losing pay-TV customers through 2019 as it cuts back on promotions.

Revenue in the group that holds AT&T's pay-TV business fell slightly to $11.4 billion in the latest quarter, but the division's profit improved from a year earlier.

Overall, the company had $45 billion in second-quarter revenue, boosted by the addition of Time Warner, owner of HBO, Warner Bros. and cable channels such as CNN. The Time Warner business, renamed WarnerMedia, had quarterly revenue of $8.4 billion.

The company's wireless business added 72,000 postpaid phone customers, its most valuable, as well as 283,000 subscribers on prepaid phone plans. Total revenue in the wireless business was $17.5 billion.

Overall, AT&T posted a second-quarter profit of $3.7 billion, or 51 cents a share, down from $5.1 billion or 81 cents a share, a year earlier. The drop in profit largely reflected accounting for pension plans. On an adjusted basis, AT&T said it had a profit of 89 cents in the latest period.

AT&T's Time Warner acquisition last year pushed its net debt above $180 billion, prompting executives to spend much of 2019 reducing the company's obligations. The sale of its stake in Hulu and the sale and lease-back of the media unit's new Manhattan headquarters earlier this year provided a cash jolt.

The second quarter yielded free cash flow of $8.8 billion, $6.8 billion of which went to pay down debt The company said it is on target to reduce its net debt to about $150 billion this year and raised its annual free cash flow forecast to $28 billion. Other 2019 financial forecasts were unchanged.

The company ended the quarter with 22.9 million video connections, including 1.3 million at DirecTV Now, a streaming service that provides a cablelike package of channels over the internet. As competition for video customers intensifies, AT&T is preparing to launch an on-demand streaming service called HBO Max next year. It will join Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc. in a market dominated by Netflix Inc.

AT&T has spent heavily to expand into media, but the company's wireless division remains its profit engine. The operation, including consumer and business accounts, generated more than half of the $15 billion of quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. AT&T has benefited from less-generous promotions among wireless providers and used tie-in deals with HBO and other media offerings to keep its cellphone customers from defecting.

The company plans to address cord-cutting and rising pay-TV costs by deploying a new channel package called AT&T TV this quarter.

Mr. Stephenson has said the service, which is delivered over the internet but carries as many channels as satellite TV, will halve the cost of adding new customers by avoiding big expenses like rooftop dish installation.

Traditional DirecTV service remains a good product that will "be there for a long time," the CEO said, though AT&T TV will be the workhorse that will "shore up this customer base over the next couple of years."

Shares rose 2.9% to $33 Wednesday afternoon. AT&T's stock has climbed 15% this year, up from a two-year low hit last year when the company's debt burden was near its heaviest.

"So far, AT&T is delivering on its promises to de-lever, and so far, the macro economy is still cooperating," telecom analyst Craig Moffett wrote in a note to clients.

More recently, distribution-fee disputes with CBS Corp. and Nexstar Media Group Inc. caused some AT&T customers' local TV channels to go dark. Mr. Stephenson said the company had heard "crickets" from CBS, though the two sides' positions aren't far apart. He warned that the dispute with Nexstar could take more time to resolve.

CBS said it offered AT&T a 30-day contract extension to continue talks.

Nexstar said it continues to seek a "new fair market agreement" with AT&T but that it won't "negotiate publicly with any of its commercial partners."

AT&T, meanwhile, is pushing fiber-optic and satellite-TV customers to watch the free over-the-air broadcasts with antenna or through other digital services. The company recently contributed $500,000 to Locast, a nonprofit service that repeats broadcast signals online.

--Lillian Rizzo contributed to this article.

