Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/11 12:56:31 pm
38.385 USD   +2.14%
12:22pAT&T : Current report filing
PU
10:34aAT&T On Pace for Best 10-Day Stretch Since August 1987 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48aELLIOTT TO AT&T : Be Like Verizon -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Current report filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported) September 11, 2019

AT&T INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware

001-08610

43-1301883

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

208 S. Akard St., Dallas, Texas

75202

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (210) 821-4105

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240-14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act

Title of each class

Trading

Name of each exchange

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Shares (Par Value $1.00 Per Share)

T

New York Stock Exchange

Title of each class

Trading

Name of each exchange

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Floating Rate AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 20C

New York Stock Exchange

August 3, 2020

1.875% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 20

New York Stock Exchange

December 4, 2020

2.65% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 21B

New York Stock Exchange

December 17, 2021

1.45% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due June 1, 2022

T 22B

New York Stock Exchange

2.50% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due March 15,

T 23

New York Stock Exchange

2023

Floating Rate AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 23D

New York Stock Exchange

September 5, 2023

1.05% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 23E

New York Stock Exchange

September 5, 2023

1.950% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 23F

New York Stock Exchange

September 15, 2023

1.30% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 23A

New York Stock Exchange

September 5, 2023

2.75% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due May 19,

T 23C

New York Stock Exchange

2023

2.40% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due March 15,

T 24A

New York Stock Exchange

2024

3.50% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 25

New York Stock Exchange

December 17, 2025

1.80% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 26D

New York Stock Exchange

September 5, 2026

2.90% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due December 4,

T 26A

New York Stock Exchange

2026

2.35% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 29D

New York Stock Exchange

September 5, 2029

4.375% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due

T 29B

New York Stock Exchange

September 14, 2029

2.60% AT&T Inc.

T 29A

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due December 17, 2029

3.55% AT&T Inc.

T 32

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due December 17, 2032

5.20% AT&T Inc.

T 33

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due November 18, 2033

3.375% AT&T Inc.

T 34

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due March 15, 2034

2.45% AT&T Inc.

T 35

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due March 15, 2035

3.15% AT&T Inc.

T 36A

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due September 4, 2036

7.00% AT&T Inc.

T 40

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due April 30, 2040

4.25% AT&T Inc.

T 43

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due June 1, 2043

4.875% AT&T Inc.

T 44

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due June 1, 2044

5.35% AT&T Inc.

TBB

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due November 1, 2066

5.625% AT&T Inc.

TBC

New York Stock Exchange

Global Notes due August 1, 2067

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01

Other Events.

Throughout this document, AT&T Inc. is referred to as "AT&T." On September 11, 2019, AT&T closed its sale of €1,000,000,000 principal amount of its 0.250% Global Notes due 2026, €1,250,000,000 principal amount of its 0.800% Global Notes due 2030 and €750,000,000 principal amount of its 1.800% Global Notes due 2039 (together, the "Notes") pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, dated September 4, 2019 (the "Underwriting Agreement"), between AT&T and the several Underwriters named on Schedule II thereto. The Notes were issued pursuant to that certain Indenture, dated as of May 15, 2013, between AT&T and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee. The Notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231404) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") under the Act. Copies of the Underwriting Agreement, the form of Notes and the opinion of our Associate General Counsel as to the validity of the Notes are filed as exhibits hereto and incorporated herein by reference. AT&T is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K so as to file with the Commission certain items that are to be incorporated by reference into its Registration Statement.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following exhibits are filed as part of this report:

(d) Exhibits

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated September 4, 2019

  1. Form of 0.250% Global Notes due 2026
  2. Form of 0.800% Global Notes due 2030
  3. Form of 1.800% Global Notes due 2039

5.1 Opinion of Mr. Wayne A. Wirtz, Vice President - Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, AT&T Inc., as to the validity of the Notes

23.1 Consent of Mr. Wayne A. Wirtz, Vice President - Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary (included in Exhibit 5.1)

104 The cover page from AT&T Inc.'s Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

Signature

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AT&T INC.

Date: September 11, 2019

By: /s/ George B. Goeke

George B. Goeke

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Exhibit 1.1

AT&T INC.

€1,000,000,000 0.250% GLOBAL NOTES DUE 2026 €1,250,000,000 0.800% GLOBAL NOTES DUE 2030 €750,000,000 1.800% GLOBAL NOTES DUE 2039

UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

September 4, 2019

To the Representative(s) named in Schedule I hereto of the Underwriters named in Schedule II hereto

Ladies and Gentlemen:

AT&T Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), may issue and sell from time to time series of its debt securities registered under the

registration statement referred to in Paragraph 1(a) hereof ("Securities" and, individually, "Security"). The Securities will be issued under an Indenture, dated as of May 15, 2013 (the "Indenture"), from the Company to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee, in one or more series, which series may vary as to interest rates, maturities, redemption provisions and selling prices, with all such terms for any particular series being determined at the time of sale. The Company proposes to sell to the underwriters named in Schedule II hereto ("Underwriters"), for whom you are acting as representative(s) ("Representative"), the series of Securities of the designation, with the terms and in the aggregate principal amount specified in Schedule I hereto ("Underwritten Securities" and, individually, "Underwritten Security").

  1. 1. The Company represents and warrants to, and agrees with, the several Underwriters that:

  2. A registration statement on Form S-3 with respect to the Securities has been prepared by the Company in conformity with the
    requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and the rules and regulations ("Rules and Regulations") of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("Commission") thereunder and has become effective. As used in this Agreement:
    1. "Registration Statement" as of any time means the Registration Statement in the form then filed with the Commission, including any amendment thereto, any document incorporated by reference therein and any information in a prospectus or prospectus supplement deemed or retroactively deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B that has not been superseded or modified.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 16:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
12:22pAT&T : Current report filing
PU
12:08pAT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aAT&T On Pace for Best 10-Day Stretch Since August 1987 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48aELLIOTT TO AT&T : Be Like Verizon -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAT&T Pressed on Growth Plans -- WSJ
DJ
09/10AT&T : Correction to Activist Pressures AT&T to Deliver on Time Warner Deal
DJ
09/10AT&T : Thinking about buying stock in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, CAN-FITE Biopharma, ..
PR
09/10AT&T : to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at Goldman Sachs Conference..
BU
09/10AT&T : Activist Pressures AT&T to Deliver on Time Warner Deal Promises
DJ
09/10AT&T : Activist Wants AT&T to Be More Like Verizon
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 30 306 M
Net income 2019 18 116 M
Debt 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 5,44%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 275 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 36,42  $
Last Close Price 37,58  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T31.67%274 597
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.08%172 887
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-32.75%90 942
NTT DOCOMO INC13.56%85 038
T-MOBILE US23.22%66 972
KDDI CORP7.75%61 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group