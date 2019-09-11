AT&T : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of report (Date of earliest event reported) September 11, 2019 AT&T INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Delaware 001-08610 43-1301883 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 208 S. Akard St., Dallas, Texas 75202 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code (210) 821-4105 (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240-14d-2(b))

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act
Common Shares (Par Value $1.00 Per Share) T New York Stock Exchange

1.30% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due T 23A New York Stock Exchange September 5, 2023 2.75% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due May 19, T 23C New York Stock Exchange 2023 2.40% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due March 15, T 24A New York Stock Exchange 2024 3.50% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due T 25 New York Stock Exchange December 17, 2025 1.80% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due T 26D New York Stock Exchange September 5, 2026 2.90% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due December 4, T 26A New York Stock Exchange 2026 2.35% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due T 29D New York Stock Exchange September 5, 2029 4.375% AT&T Inc. Global Notes due T 29B New York Stock Exchange September 14, 2029 2.60% AT&T Inc. T 29A New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due December 17, 2029 3.55% AT&T Inc. T 32 New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due December 17, 2032 5.20% AT&T Inc. T 33 New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due November 18, 2033 3.375% AT&T Inc. T 34 New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due March 15, 2034 2.45% AT&T Inc. T 35 New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due March 15, 2035 3.15% AT&T Inc. T 36A New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due September 4, 2036 7.00% AT&T Inc. T 40 New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due April 30, 2040 4.25% AT&T Inc. T 43 New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due June 1, 2043 4.875% AT&T Inc. T 44 New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due June 1, 2044 5.35% AT&T Inc. TBB New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due November 1, 2066 5.625% AT&T Inc. TBC New York Stock Exchange Global Notes due August 1, 2067 Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events. Throughout this document, AT&T Inc. is referred to as "AT&T." On September 11, 2019, AT&T closed its sale of €1,000,000,000 principal amount of its 0.250% Global Notes due 2026, €1,250,000,000 principal amount of its 0.800% Global Notes due 2030 and €750,000,000 principal amount of its 1.800% Global Notes due 2039 (together, the "Notes") pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, dated September 4, 2019 (the "Underwriting Agreement"), between AT&T and the several Underwriters named on Schedule II thereto. The Notes were issued pursuant to that certain Indenture, dated as of May 15, 2013, between AT&T and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee. The Notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231404) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") under the Act. Copies of the Underwriting Agreement, the form of Notes and the opinion of our Associate General Counsel as to the validity of the Notes are filed as exhibits hereto and incorporated herein by reference. AT&T is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K so as to file with the Commission certain items that are to be incorporated by reference into its Registration Statement. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed as part of this report: (d) Exhibits 1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated September 4, 2019 Form of 0.250% Global Notes due 2026 Form of 0.800% Global Notes due 2030 Form of 1.800% Global Notes due 2039 5.1 Opinion of Mr. Wayne A. Wirtz, Vice President - Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, AT&T Inc., as to the validity of the Notes 23.1 Consent of Mr. Wayne A. Wirtz, Vice President - Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary (included in Exhibit 5.1) 104 The cover page from AT&T Inc.'s Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

Signature Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. AT&T INC. Date: September 11, 2019 By: /s/ George B. Goeke George B. Goeke Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Exhibit 1.1 AT&T INC. €1,000,000,000 0.250% GLOBAL NOTES DUE 2026 €1,250,000,000 0.800% GLOBAL NOTES DUE 2030 €750,000,000 1.800% GLOBAL NOTES DUE 2039 UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT September 4, 2019 To the Representative(s) named in Schedule I hereto of the Underwriters named in Schedule II hereto Ladies and Gentlemen: AT&T Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), may issue and sell from time to time series of its debt securities registered under the registration statement referred to in Paragraph 1(a) hereof ("Securities" and, individually, "Security"). The Securities will be issued under an Indenture, dated as of May 15, 2013 (the "Indenture"), from the Company to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee, in one or more series, which series may vary as to interest rates, maturities, redemption provisions and selling prices, with all such terms for any particular series being determined at the time of sale. The Company proposes to sell to the underwriters named in Schedule II hereto ("Underwriters"), for whom you are acting as representative(s) ("Representative"), the series of Securities of the designation, with the terms and in the aggregate principal amount specified in Schedule I hereto ("Underwritten Securities" and, individually, "Underwritten Security"). 1. The Company represents and warrants to, and agrees with, the several Underwriters that: A registration statement on Form S-3 with respect to the Securities has been prepared by the Company in conformity with the

requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and the rules and regulations ("Rules and Regulations") of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("Commission") thereunder and has become effective. As used in this Agreement: "Registration Statement" as of any time means the Registration Statement in the form then filed with the Commission, including any amendment thereto, any document incorporated by reference therein and any information in a prospectus or prospectus supplement deemed or retroactively deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B that has not been superseded or modified. 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.