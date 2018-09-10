Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AT&T : DIRECTV Latin America Awards Scholarship In The United States To Film Students From Latin America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

Young students will have the opportunity to receive scholarships for their current studies as well as a University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts (USC) scholarship.

Short film submissions are open until Dec. 14, 2018.

In support of filmmaker students from across the region, comes the 6th edition of FACIUNI Scholarships. Created by DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil, CAA (Creative Artists Agency) and Sundance TV, the contest promotes the works of young filmmakers from Latin America and supports their academic education.

Students from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela will be able to submit their short films through the faciuni.com website. Entries are open now through Dec. 14. A specialized jury will select a winner from each country who will receive a scholarship to invest in audiovisual equipment or projects. Among the selected students from each country will be the ones to win the grand prize: a full scholarship to attend the Warner Brothers summer program at the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts, a worldwide-recognized film school.

Additionally, winning students will have the opportunity to meet with agents from the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a world-class talent agency representing directors such as Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Kathryn Bigelow, and Patty Jenkins among others.

The initiative has grown over the years: more than 2,016 students have participated in the previous five editions. The 2017 winners of the prestigious scholarship were Julián Cortizo from Argentina, Agustín Álvarez Pita from Uruguay and Pedro Henrique Xavier Buson from Brazil. To date, 10 international students were awarded the grand prize and more than US $580,000 have been granted in scholarships to Latin American film students.

The success of the initiative drives DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil to renew it every year, along with its partners Sundance TV and CAA.'A sixth edition confirms that we are on the right track, and reassures our initial expectation that, by giving these young students the opportunity to showcase and develop their talent, we would be helping the development of the film industry in Latin America. DIRECTV Latin America reinforces every day our commitment to continue contributing to this type of effort,' said Sandro Mesquita, AVP of Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability, DIRECTV Latin America.

DIRECTV broadcasts cinema on all of our platforms: OnDIRECTV channel, DIRECTV Play, PPV, VOD and the DIRECTV OnCinema portal.

How to participate in the 6th edition?

Students must submit their short films online at faciuni.com. Once the form is completed, they can upload an original short film with a maximum duration of 10 minutes, directed by the participant. Enrollment is now open until Dec. 14, 2018.

About the selection

The selection process consists of three stages.

The first stage consists of the selection of five finalists per country, which will take place from Jan. 4-21, 2019. The FACIUNI Scholarships jury will be made up of a group of internationally and locally acclaimed industry professionals who will chose five winners by judging the short films' direction, production, cinematography and content. Among those representing the jury will be representatives from DIRECTV, SundanceTV, CAA and various television and film industry executives. The full list will be publicly available.

Five finalists from each country will move to the second stage. In this phase, the public from each country will have a chance to vote for the short films online and the student whose short film has the most votes in their country will be the winner of a USD $5,000 (or equivalent in local currency) scholarship. Additionally, the same amount will be awarded to the university of the winning student. Winners will be announced on Feb. 25, 2019.

In the third and final stage, the USC scholarship will be awarded to a final winner from amongst the finalists from each country, who will be selected by a jury and by an online voting mechanism open to the public. The jury will also carry out its voting under the same evaluation criteria mentioned above.

For more information on the selection process and the scholarship application rules, please go to faciuni.com.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 20:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
10:47pAT&T : DIRECTV Latin America Awards Scholarship In The United States To Film Stu..
PU
08:40pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Don't want an iPhone? Here are some of the best Android al..
AQ
06:15pAT&T : The Comprehensive Study on About Global Telecom IoT Market 2018 by Growth..
AQ
05:47pAT&T : and Hanger Create Industry-First, Network-Connected Device for Prosthetic..
PU
05:47pAT&T : Makes World’s First Standards-Based Mobile 5G Millimeter Wave Conne..
PU
05:44pAT&T : Makes World's First Standards-Based Mobile 5G Millimeter Wave Connection
PR
05:17pEMPOWERING MOBILITY : Building an Industry-First Connected Device for Prosthetic..
PU
05:17pEDGE COMPUTING TEST ZONE : What We’ve Learned and What’s Ahead
PU
04:42pAT&T : Project AirGig Gets Closer to Initial Commercial Deployment
PU
04:27pCBRS SPECTRUM : A new way to bring high-speed connectivity everywhere
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:33pINTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
02:58pWhy AT&T Will Trade At $40-50 In A Year Or Two 
11:54aT_Investor_Call_Slide_Presentation. 
09:57aHow Safe Is AT&T's Dividend? 
09:00aINCOME INVESTORS : For Every 2 Ts, Buy 1 HD 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 289 M
Net income 2018 20 729 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,24%
P/E ratio 2018 10,79
P/E ratio 2019 10,67
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-17.39%233 255
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.54%197 064
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP7.81%98 476
NTT DOCOMO INC5.59%97 061
KDDI CORP3.12%66 719
VODAFONE GROUP-29.68%56 747
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.