AT&T : DIRECTV Offers Exclusive Virtual Channel for Game of Thrones Fans

About DIRECTV:

DIRECTV delivers the best entertainment experience. Every day, DIRECTV subscribers in Latin America enjoy quality and sound 100% digital, industry leading customer service, state-of-the-art technology, unmatched HD content that includes original and exclusive series and complete coverage of the most important sport events, leagues and packages, and the possibility of watching programming on different screens whenever and wherever the users want it. For more information, visit directvla.com

About HBO Latin America:

HBO Latin America is the premium television network by subscription, leader in the region, recognized for the quality and diversity of its programming, which includes original and exclusive series, films, documentaries and specials. The network also exhibits some of Hollywood's most recent blockbusters before any other premium channel. The content is broadcasted in HD in more than 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through its signals HBO®, HBO2, HBO Signature, HBO Plus, HBO Family, MAX, MAX Prime, MAX Up, and the basic channel Cinemax®. Its programming is also offered through multiple platforms, such as HBO GO® and HBO On Demand®. HBO Latin America is a joint venture between Home Box Office, Inc. (a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC) and Ole Communications, Inc.

About Vrio Corp.

Vrio is a leading provider of digital entertainment services in South America and the Caribbean with approximately 13.6 million subscribers in 11 countries and more than 12,000 employees across the region. Vrio's best-in-class entertainment includes premier sporting events, international content and exclusive programming, tailored to each country and certain sub-markets in our region. Vrio offers services in Brazil through the SKY brand and in Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela through the DIRECTV brand