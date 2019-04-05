Log in
AT&T : DIRECTV Offers Exclusive Virtual Channel for Game of Thrones Fans

0
04/05/2019

About DIRECTV:

DIRECTV delivers the best entertainment experience. Every day, DIRECTV subscribers in Latin America enjoy quality and sound 100% digital, industry leading customer service, state-of-the-art technology, unmatched HD content that includes original and exclusive series and complete coverage of the most important sport events, leagues and packages, and the possibility of watching programming on different screens whenever and wherever the users want it. For more information, visit directvla.com

About HBO Latin America:

HBO Latin America is the premium television network by subscription, leader in the region, recognized for the quality and diversity of its programming, which includes original and exclusive series, films, documentaries and specials. The network also exhibits some of Hollywood's most recent blockbusters before any other premium channel. The content is broadcasted in HD in more than 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through its signals HBO®, HBO2, HBO Signature, HBO Plus, HBO Family, MAX, MAX Prime, MAX Up, and the basic channel Cinemax®. Its programming is also offered through multiple platforms, such as HBO GO® and HBO On Demand®. HBO Latin America is a joint venture between Home Box Office, Inc. (a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC) and Ole Communications, Inc.

About Vrio Corp.

Vrio is a leading provider of digital entertainment services in South America and the Caribbean with approximately 13.6 million subscribers in 11 countries and more than 12,000 employees across the region. Vrio's best-in-class entertainment includes premier sporting events, international content and exclusive programming, tailored to each country and certain sub-markets in our region. Vrio offers services in Brazil through the SKY brand and in Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela through the DIRECTV brand

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 22:07:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 37 009 M
Net income 2019 19 644 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,59
P/E ratio 2020 11,68
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T12.05%232 743
CHINA MOBILE LTD.6.78%204 359
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP56.17%106 924
NTT DOCOMO INC-1.55%71 696
T-MOBILE US10.12%59 490
KDDI CORP-7.51%54 134
