AT&T : DIRECTV broadcasts the DIRECTV Liga de las Americas

DIRECTV Sports will once again exclusively broadcast the competition that brings together teams from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela

For the fifth consecutive year, the 'DIRECTV Liga de las Americas', a competition organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in the Americas, is back on DIRECTV Sports and its multiple platforms. Top basketball teams from Latin America will once again face each other in this championship, and fans will be able to enjoy the complete coverage on TV and online via DIRECTV Play, DIRECTVSports.com and the DIRECTV Sports App.

The 12th edition of the DIRECTV Liga de las Americas will feature 16 teams, representing a total of ten countries from South and Central America, and the Caribbean. The two best teams from each group will qualify for the Semifinals, where they will be divided into two groups of four and will play in a round-robin format over a three-day period. The top two teams from each group will then qualify to the Final Four, where the champion of the competition will be determined.

San Lorenzo de Almagro from Argentina, will be defending the crown they won in 2018 and will fight a host of challengers, including 2016 and 2017 champions Guaros (Venezuela), 2013 winners Pinheiros (Brazil) and last year's runners up, Mogi das Cruzes (Brazil).

As such, DIRECTV Sports continues to be a leader in the broadcast of the best global and regional basketball games with the most complete coverage of the top basketball in the world.

Programming available in Argentina, the Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. DIRECTV Play, DIRECTVSports.com and DIRECTV Sports App are authenticated platforms for DIRECTV subscribers in these countries.

The groups and venues of the 2019 edition of the DIRECTV Liga de las Americas were configured as follows:

Group A (January 18-20)

Host Team: Paulistano (Brazil)

City: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Stadium: Ginásio Antônio Prado Jr

Teams: Paulistano (Brazil); Atenas (Argentina); Malvin (Uruguay); Titanes de Barranquilla (Colombia)

Group B (January 25-27)

Host Team: Capitanes (Mexico)

City: Mexico City, Mexico

Stadium: Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera

Teams: Franca (Brazil); Real Estelí (Nicaragua); Soles de Mexicali (Mexico); Capitanes (Mexico)

Group C (February 1-3)

Host Team: C.D. Ánimas de Valdivia (Chile)

City: Valdivia, Chile

Stadium: Antonio Arzumendi

Teams: Mogi Das Cruzes (Brazil); San Lorenzo (Argentina); San Martin de Corrientes (Argentina); Ánimas de Valdivia (Chile)

Group D (February 8-10)

Host Team: Leones de Ponce (Puerto Rico)

City: Ponce, Puerto Rico

Stadium: Auditorio Juan Pachin Vicens

Teams: Leones de Ponce (Puerto Rico); Guaros de Lara (Venezuela); Universitarios (Panama); Capitanes de Arecibo (Puerto Rico)

Programming Information:

DIRECTV Sports SD (Channel 610)

DIRECTV Sports HD (Channel 1610)

Online directvsports.com

