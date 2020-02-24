Log in
AT&T : Debt Detail as of December 31, 2019

02/24/2020 | 06:59pm EST

AT&T Inc. and Subsidiary Debt Detail - December 31, 2019

This chart shows the principal amount of AT&T Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' outstanding long -term debt issues as of the date above. AT&T intends to update this chart quarterly after filing its Form 10-Q or Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Outstanding Long-term Notes and Debentures

Entity (Original Issuer)

Amount Outstanding at

Coupon

Maturity Date

Current Portion

Long-term Portion

Total

Unconditional Guarantee

Maturity

by AT&T Inc.

Various

$2,889,406,543

(a)

various

various

$782,656,040

$2,106,750,502

$2,889,406,543

BellSouth Corporation

$1,000,000,000

4.266%

4/26/2021 (b)

$1,000,000,000

$0

$1,000,000,000

Yes

AT&T Inc.

$592,000,000

Zero

11/27/2022 (c)

$514,475,015

$0

$514,475,015

AT&T Inc.

$800,000,000

Floating

1/15/2020

$800,000,000

$0

$800,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$2,750,441,000

2.450%

6/30/2020

$2,750,441,000

$0

$2,750,441,000

AT&T Inc.

$686,719,000

Floating

6/30/2020

$686,719,000

$0

$686,719,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 2,250,000,000

Floating

8/3/2020

$2,522,925,000

$0

$2,522,925,000

AT&T Inc.

CAD 1,000,000,000

3.825%

11/25/2020

$769,822,941

$0

$769,822,941

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,000,000,000

1.875%

12/4/2020

$1,121,300,000

$0

$1,121,300,000

AT&T Inc.

$682,696,000

4.600%

2/15/2021

$0

$682,696,000

$682,696,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,694,999,000

2.800%

2/17/2021

$0

$1,694,999,000

$1,694,999,000

AT&T Inc.

$853,159,000

4.450%

5/15/2021

$0

$853,159,000

$853,159,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,500,000,000

Floating

6/1/2021

$0

$1,500,000,000

$1,500,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,500,000,000

Floating

7/15/2021

$0

$1,500,000,000

$1,500,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,171,605,000

3.875%

8/15/2021

$0

$1,171,605,000

$1,171,605,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,000,000,000

2.650%

12/17/2021

$0

$1,121,300,000

$1,121,300,000

Michigan Bell Telephone Company

$81,390,000

7.850%

1/15/2022

$0

$81,390,000

$81,390,000

AT&T Inc.

$83,184,000

7.850%

1/15/2022

$0

$83,184,000

$83,184,000

Time Warner Inc.

$62,580,000

4.000%

1/15/2022

$0

$62,580,000

$62,580,000

AT&T Inc.

$422,057,000

4.000%

1/15/2022

$0

$422,057,000

$422,057,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,456,834,000

3.000%

2/15/2022

$0

$1,456,834,000

$1,456,834,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,250,000,000

3.200%

3/1/2022

$0

$1,250,000,000

$1,250,000,000

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

$60,339,000

3.800%

3/15/2022

$0

$60,339,000

$60,339,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,012,016,000

3.800%

3/15/2022

$0

$1,012,016,000

$1,012,016,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,500,000,000

1.450%

6/1/2022

$0

$1,681,950,000

$1,681,950,000

Time Warner Inc.

$63,183,000

3.400%

6/15/2022

$0

$63,183,000

$63,183,000

AT&T Inc.

$402,679,000

3.400%

6/15/2022

$0

$402,679,000

$402,679,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,961,516,000

3.000%

6/30/2022

$0

$1,961,516,000

$1,961,516,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,118,743,000

2.625%

12/1/2022

$0

$1,118,743,000

$1,118,743,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,300,000,000

(d)

Floating

12/31/2022

$400,000,000

$900,000,000

$1,300,000,000

Historic TW Inc.

$106,378,000

9.150%

2/1/2023

$0

$106,378,000

$106,378,000

AT&T Inc.

$125,918,000

9.150%

2/1/2023

$0

$125,918,000

$125,918,000

AT&T Inc.

$250,418,000

Floating

2/15/2023

$0

$250,418,000

$250,418,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,890,061,000

3.600%

2/17/2023

$0

$1,890,061,000

$1,890,061,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,250,000,000

2.500%

3/15/2023

$0

$1,401,625,000

$1,401,625,000

AT&T Inc.

$500,000,000

(d)

Floating

4/28/2023

$0

$500,000,000

$500,000,000

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

€ 73,461,000

2.750%

5/19/2023

$0

$82,371,819

$82,371,819

AT&T Inc.

€ 426,473,000

2.750%

5/19/2023

$0

$478,204,175

$478,204,175

AT&T Inc.

€ 878,507,000

Floating

9/4/2023

$0

$985,069,899

$985,069,899

AT&T Inc.

€ 450,273,000

1.050%

9/4/2023

$0

$504,891,115

$504,891,115

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,250,000,000

1.300%

9/5/2023

$0

$1,401,625,000

$1,401,625,000

Time Warner Inc.

€ 164,028,000

1.950%

9/15/2023

$0

$183,924,596

$183,924,596

AT&T Inc.

€ 535,591,000

1.950%

9/15/2023

$0

$600,558,188

$600,558,188

AT&T Inc.

AUD 475,000,000

3.450%

9/19/2023

$0

$333,497,500

$333,497,500

AT&T Inc.

AUD 150,000,000

Floating

9/19/2023

$0

$105,315,000

$105,315,000

Time Warner Inc.

$82,227,000

4.050%

12/15/2023

$0

$82,227,000

$82,227,000

AT&T Inc.

$411,202,000

4.050%

12/15/2023

$0

$411,202,000

$411,202,000

Historic TW Inc.

$40,901,000

7.570%

2/1/2024

$0

$40,901,000

$40,901,000

AT&T Inc.

$54,176,000

7.570%

2/1/2024

$0

$54,176,000

$54,176,000

AT&T Inc.

$750,000,000

3.800%

3/1/2024

$0

$750,000,000

$750,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,000,000,000

3.900%

3/11/2024

$0

$1,000,000,000

$1,000,000,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,600,000,000

2.400%

3/15/2024

$0

$1,794,080,000

$1,794,080,000

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

$35,297,000

4.450%

4/1/2024

$0

$35,297,000

$35,297,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,207,937,000

4.450%

4/1/2024

$0

$1,207,937,000

$1,207,937,000

AT&T Inc.

CAD 600,000,000

2.850%

5/25/2024

$0

$461,893,764

$461,893,764

Time Warner Inc.

$61,734,000

3.550%

6/1/2024

$0

$61,734,000

$61,734,000

AT&T Inc.

$589,458,000

3.550%

6/1/2024

$0

$589,458,000

$589,458,000

AT&T Inc.

$3,750,000,000

Floating

6/12/2024

$0

$3,750,000,000

$3,750,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$300,000,000

(d)

Floating

6/23/2024

$0

$300,000,000

$300,000,000

AT&T Inc.

CHF 450,000,000

1.375%

12/4/2024

$0

$465,549,348

$465,549,348

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

$21,777,000

3.950%

1/15/2025

$0

$21,777,000

$21,777,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,161,110,000

3.950%

1/15/2025

$0

$1,161,110,000

$1,161,110,000

AT&T Inc.

$5,000,000,000

3.400%

5/15/2025

$0

$5,000,000,000

$5,000,000,000

Time Warner Inc.

$129,185,000

3.600%

7/15/2025

$0

$129,185,000

$129,185,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,329,934,000

3.600%

7/15/2025

$0

$1,329,934,000

$1,329,934,000

BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.

$99,865,000

7.000%

10/1/2025

$0

$99,865,000

$99,865,000

AT&T Inc.

$55,006,000

7.000%

10/1/2025

$0

$55,006,000

$55,006,000

AT&T Inc.

CAD 1,250,000,000

4.000%

11/25/2025

$0

$962,278,676

$962,278,676

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,000,000,000

3.500%

12/17/2025

$0

$1,121,300,000

$1,121,300,000

Historic TW Inc.

$16,557,000

6.850%

1/15/2026

$0

$16,557,000

$16,557,000

Time Warner Inc.

$29,539,000

3.875%

1/15/2026

$0

$29,539,000

$29,539,000

AT&T Inc.

$541,141,000

3.875%

1/15/2026

$0

$541,141,000

$541,141,000

AT&T Inc.

AUD 300,000,000

4.100%

1/19/2026

$0

$210,630,000

$210,630,000

AT&T Inc.

$2,650,000,000

4.125%

2/17/2026

$0

$2,650,000,000

$2,650,000,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,000,000,000

0.250%

3/4/2026

$0

$1,121,300,000

$1,121,300,000

Pacific Bell

$222,957,000

7.125%

3/15/2026

$0

$222,957,000

$222,957,000

Yes

AT&T Inc.

$257,200,000

7.125%

3/15/2026

$0

$257,200,000

$257,200,000

Time Warner Inc.

$43,154,000

2.950%

7/15/2026

$0

$43,154,000

$43,154,000

AT&T Inc.

$707,258,000

2.950%

7/15/2026

$0

$707,258,000

$707,258,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,235,294,118

(d)

2.270%

8/10/2026

$176,470,588

$1,058,823,529

$1,235,294,118

Indiana Bell Telephone Company, Incorporated

$26,190,000

7.300%

8/15/2026

$0

$26,190,000

$26,190,000

AT&T Inc.

$21,270,000

7.300%

8/15/2026

$0

$21,270,000

$21,270,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,489,219,000

1.800%

9/5/2026

$0

$1,669,861,265

$1,669,861,265

BellSouth Capital Funding Corporation

$2,126,000

6.040%

11/15/2026

$0

$2,126,000

$2,126,000

Wisconsin Bell, Inc.

$60,000

6.350%

12/1/2026

$0

$60,000

$60,000

AT&T Inc.

£ 750,000,000

2.900%

12/4/2026

$0

$994,275,000

$994,275,000

Time Warner Inc.

$54,101,000

3.800%

2/15/2027

$0

$54,101,000

$54,101,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,329,194,000

3.800%

2/15/2027

$0

$1,329,194,000

$1,329,194,000

AT&T Inc.

$2,000,000,000

4.250%

3/1/2027

$0

$2,000,000,000

$2,000,000,000

AT&T Inc.

£ 600,000,000

5.500%

3/15/2027

$0

$795,420,000

$795,420,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,176,470,588

(d)

3.380%

8/31/2027

$147,058,824

$1,029,411,765

$1,176,470,588

Ameritech Capital Funding Corporation

$35,836,000

6.875%

10/15/2027

$0

$35,836,000

$35,836,000

AT&T Inc.

$11,000,000

6.875%

10/15/2027

$0

$11,000,000

$11,000,000

Ameritech Capital Funding Corporation

$100,248,000

6.550%

1/15/2028

$0

$100,248,000

$100,248,000

AT&T Inc.

$114,586,000

6.550%

1/15/2028

$0

$114,586,000

$114,586,000

Historic TW Inc.

$66,560,000

6.950%

1/15/2028

$0

$66,560,000

$66,560,000

AT&T Inc.

$43,801,000

6.950%

1/15/2028

$0

$43,801,000

$43,801,000

Outstanding Long-term Notes and Debentures

Entity (Original Issuer)

Amount Outstanding at

Coupon

Maturity Date

Current Portion

Long-term Portion

Total

Unconditional Guarantee

Maturity

by AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc.

$2,449,011,000

4.100%

2/15/2028

$0

$2,449,011,000

$2,449,011,000

BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.

$197,191,000

6.375%

6/1/2028

$0

$197,191,000

$197,191,000

AT&T Inc.

$95,418,000

6.375%

6/1/2028

$0

$95,418,000

$95,418,000

AT&T Inc.

AUD 400,000,000

4.600%

9/19/2028

$0

$280,840,000

$280,840,000

AT&T Inc.

$3,000,000,000

4.350%

3/1/2029

$0

$3,000,000,000

$3,000,000,000

AT&T Corp.

$115,324,000

6.500%

3/15/2029

$0

$115,324,000

$115,324,000

AT&T Inc.

$6,820,000

6.500%

3/15/2029

$0

$6,820,000

$6,820,000

Historic TW Inc.

$62,315,000

6.625%

5/15/2029

$0

$62,315,000

$62,315,000

AT&T Inc.

$190,040,000

6.625%

5/15/2029

$0

$190,040,000

$190,040,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,260,469,000

2.350%

9/5/2029

$0

$1,413,363,890

$1,413,363,890

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

£ 4,940,000

4.375%

9/14/2029

$0

$6,548,958

$6,548,958

AT&T Inc.

£ 745,000,000

4.375%

9/14/2029

$0

$987,646,500

$987,646,500

AT&T Inc.

€ 800,000,000

2.600%

12/17/2029

$0

$897,040,000

$897,040,000

BellSouth Capital Funding Corporation

$48,735,000

7.875%

2/15/2030

$0

$48,735,000

$48,735,000

AT&T Inc.

$3,156,272,000

4.300%

2/15/2030

$0

$3,156,272,000

$3,156,272,000

AT&T Inc.

$201,852,000

7.875%

2/15/2030

$0

$201,852,000

$201,852,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,250,000,000

0.800%

3/4/2030

$0

$1,401,625,000

$1,401,625,000

AT&T Inc.

CHF 150,000,000

1.875%

12/4/2030

$0

$155,183,116

$155,183,116

AT&T Wireless Services, Inc.

$274,943,000

8.750%

3/1/2031

$0

$274,943,000

$274,943,000

AT&T Inc.

$216,393,000

8.750%

3/1/2031

$0

$216,393,000

$216,393,000

Time Warner Inc.

$155,466,000

7.625%

4/15/2031

$0

$155,466,000

$155,466,000

AT&T Inc.

$187,707,000

7.625%

4/15/2031

$0

$187,707,000

$187,707,000

BellSouth Corporation

$113,757,000

6.875%

10/15/2031

$0

$113,757,000

$113,757,000

AT&T Inc.

$169,287,000

6.875%

10/15/2031

$0

$169,287,000

$169,287,000

AT&T Corp.

$109,211,000

8.750%

11/15/2031

$0

$109,211,000

$109,211,000

Yes

AT&T Inc.

$217,786,000

8.750%

11/15/2031

$0

$217,786,000

$217,786,000

Cingular Wireless LLC

$151,402,000

7.125%

12/15/2031

$0

$151,402,000

$151,402,000

AT&T Inc.

$148,730,000

7.125%

12/15/2031

$0

$148,730,000

$148,730,000

Time Warner Inc.

$139,051,000

7.700%

5/1/2032

$0

$139,051,000

$139,051,000

AT&T Inc.

$156,925,000

7.700%

5/1/2032

$0

$156,925,000

$156,925,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,400,000,000

3.550%

12/17/2032

$0

$1,569,820,000

$1,569,820,000

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

£ 7,599,000

5.200%

11/18/2033

$0

$10,073,994

$10,073,994

AT&T Inc.

£ 342,361,000

5.200%

11/18/2033

$0

$453,867,978

$453,867,978

AT&T Inc.

€ 500,000,000

3.375%

3/15/2034

$0

$560,650,000

$560,650,000

BellSouth Corporation

$147,409,000

6.550%

6/15/2034

$0

$147,409,000

$147,409,000

AT&T Inc.

$143,801,000

6.550%

6/15/2034

$0

$143,801,000

$143,801,000

AT&T Inc.

$252,536,000

6.450%

6/15/2034

$0

$252,536,000

$252,536,000

AT&T Inc.

$356,075,000

6.150%

9/15/2034

$0

$356,075,000

$356,075,000

BellSouth Corporation

$201,055,000

6.000%

11/15/2034

$0

$201,055,000

$201,055,000

AT&T Inc.

$71,388,000

6.000%

11/15/2034

$0

$71,388,000

$71,388,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,250,000,000

2.450%

3/15/2035

$0

$1,401,625,000

$1,401,625,000

AT&T Inc.

$2,500,000,000

4.500%

5/15/2035

$0

$2,500,000,000

$2,500,000,000

Historic TW Inc.

$156,007,000

8.300%

1/15/2036

$0

$156,007,000

$156,007,000

AT&T Inc.

$128,330,000

6.800%

5/15/2036

$0

$128,330,000

$128,330,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 1,750,000,000

3.150%

9/4/2036

$0

$1,962,275,000

$1,962,275,000

Time Warner Inc.

$15,496,000

6.500%

11/15/2036

$0

$15,496,000

$15,496,000

AT&T Inc.

$160,252,000

6.500%

11/15/2036

$0

$160,252,000

$160,252,000

AT&T Inc.

$3,000,000,000

5.250%

3/1/2037

$0

$3,000,000,000

$3,000,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,278,679,000

4.900%

8/15/2037

$0

$1,278,679,000

$1,278,679,000

AT&T Inc.

$412,098,000

6.500%

9/1/2037

$0

$412,098,000

$412,098,000

Ameritech Capital Funding Corporation

$3,212,000

5.950%

1/15/2038

$0

$3,212,000

$3,212,000

AT&T Inc.

$8,040,000

5.950%

1/15/2038

$0

$8,040,000

$8,040,000

AT&T Inc.

$849,360,000

6.300%

1/15/2038

$0

$849,360,000

$849,360,000

AT&T Inc.

$229,036,000

6.400%

5/15/2038

$0

$229,036,000

$229,036,000

AT&T Inc.

$510,063,000

6.550%

2/15/2039

$0

$510,063,000

$510,063,000

AT&T Inc.

$2,000,000,000

4.850%

3/1/2039

$0

$2,000,000,000

$2,000,000,000

AT&T Inc.

€ 750,000,000

1.800%

9/14/2039

$0

$840,975,000

$840,975,000

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

$7,658,000

6.350%

3/15/2040

$0

$7,658,000

$7,658,000

AT&T Inc.

$490,483,000

6.350%

3/15/2040

$0

$490,483,000

$490,483,000

Time Warner Inc.

$23,805,000

6.200%

3/15/2040

$0

$23,805,000

$23,805,000

AT&T Inc.

$329,267,000

6.200%

3/15/2040

$0

$329,267,000

$329,267,000

AT&T Inc.

£ 1,100,000,000

7.000%

4/30/2040

$0

$1,458,270,000

$1,458,270,000

Time Warner Inc.

$38,861,000

6.100%

7/15/2040

$0

$38,861,000

$38,861,000

AT&T Inc.

$392,704,000

6.100%

7/15/2040

$0

$392,704,000

$392,704,000

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

$9,468,000

6.000%

8/15/2040

$0

$9,468,000

$9,468,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,234,030,000

6.000%

8/15/2040

$0

$1,234,030,000

$1,234,030,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,789,560,000

5.350%

9/1/2040

$0

$1,789,560,000

$1,789,560,000

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

$5,180,000

6.375%

3/1/2041

$0

$5,180,000

$5,180,000

AT&T Inc.

$984,108,000

6.375%

3/1/2041

$0

$984,108,000

$984,108,000

Time Warner Inc.

$68,153,000

6.250%

3/29/2041

$0

$68,153,000

$68,153,000

AT&T Inc.

$521,724,000

6.250%

3/29/2041

$0

$521,724,000

$521,724,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,009,543,000

5.550%

8/15/2041

$0

$1,009,543,000

$1,009,543,000

Time Warner Inc.

$13,183,000

5.375%

10/15/2041

$0

$13,183,000

$13,183,000

AT&T Inc.

$447,305,000

5.375%

10/15/2041

$0

$447,305,000

$447,305,000

DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.

$18,292,000

5.150%

3/15/2042

$0

$18,292,000

$18,292,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,208,505,000

5.150%

3/15/2042

$0

$1,208,505,000

$1,208,505,000

Time Warner Inc.

$21,215,000

4.900%

6/15/2042

$0

$21,215,000

$21,215,000

AT&T Inc.

$394,320,000

4.900%

6/15/2042

$0

$394,320,000

$394,320,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,956,149,000

4.300%

12/15/2042

$0

$1,956,149,000

$1,956,149,000

AT&T Inc.

£ 1,000,000,000

4.250%

6/1/2043

$0

$1,325,700,000

$1,325,700,000

Time Warner Inc.

$31,893,000

5.350%

12/15/2043

$0

$31,893,000

$31,893,000

AT&T Inc.

$436,339,000

5.350%

12/15/2043

$0

$436,339,000

$436,339,000

AT&T Inc.

£ 1,250,000,000

4.875%

6/1/2044

$0

$1,657,125,000

$1,657,125,000

Time Warner Inc.

$12,817,000

4.650%

6/1/2044

$0

$12,817,000

$12,817,000

AT&T Inc.

$470,656,000

4.650%

6/1/2044

$0

$470,656,000

$470,656,000

AT&T Inc.

$2,500,000,000

4.800%

6/15/2044

$0

$2,500,000,000

$2,500,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$2,619,000,000

4.600%

2/12/2045

$0

$2,619,000,000

$2,619,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$3,043,850,000

4.350%

6/15/2045

$0

$3,043,850,000

$3,043,850,000

Time Warner Inc.

$17,017,000

4.850%

7/15/2045

$0

$17,017,000

$17,017,000

AT&T Inc.

$795,686,000

4.850%

7/15/2045

$0

$795,686,000

$795,686,000

BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.

$39,797,000

5.850%

11/15/2045

$0

$39,797,000

$39,797,000

AT&T Inc.

$379,000

5.850%

11/15/2045

$0

$379,000

$379,000

AT&T Inc.

$3,500,000,000

4.750%

5/15/2046

$0

$3,500,000,000

$3,500,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,750,725,000

5.150%

11/15/2046

$0

$1,750,725,000

$1,750,725,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,500,000,000

5.650%

2/15/2047

$0

$1,500,000,000

$1,500,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$2,000,000,000

5.450%

3/1/2047

$0

$2,000,000,000

$2,000,000,000

AT&T Inc.

CAD 750,000,000

4.850%

5/25/2047

$0

$577,367,206

$577,367,206

AT&T Inc.

$1,430,000,000

5.500%

6/15/2047

$0

$1,430,000,000

$1,430,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$4,499,999,000

4.500%

3/9/2048

$0

$4,499,999,000

$4,499,999,000

AT&T Inc.

CAD 750,000,000

5.100%

11/25/2048

$0

$577,367,206

$577,367,206

AT&T Inc.

$2,500,000,000

4.550%

3/9/2049

$0

$2,500,000,000

$2,500,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,694,666,000

5.150%

2/15/2050

$0

$1,694,666,000

$1,694,666,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,265,000,000

4.250%

3/1/2050

$0

$1,265,000,000

$1,265,000,000

Outstanding Long-term Notes and Debentures

Entity (Original Issuer)

Amount Outstanding at

Coupon

Maturity Date

Current Portion

Long-term Portion

Total

Unconditional Guarantee

Maturity

by AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc.

$1,000,000,000

5.700%

3/1/2057

$0

$1,000,000,000

$1,000,000,000

AT&T Inc.

$643,744,000

5.300%

8/15/2058

$0

$643,744,000

$643,744,000

AT&T Inc.

$1,322,500,000

5.350%

11/1/2066

$0

$1,322,500,000

$1,322,500,000

AT&T Inc.

$825,000,000

5.625%

8/1/2067

$0

$825,000,000

$825,000,000

BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.

$76,549,000

7.000%

12/1/2095

$0

$76,549,000

$76,549,000

AT&T Inc.

$45,534,000

7.000%

12/1/2095

$0

$45,534,000

$45,534,000

BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.

$14,271,000

6.650%

12/15/2095

$0

$14,271,000

$14,271,000

AT&T Inc.

$32,050,000

6.650%

12/15/2095

$0

$32,050,000

$32,050,000

BellSouth Capital Funding Corporation

$45,045,000

7.120%

7/15/2097

$0

$45,045,000

$45,045,000

AT&T Inc.

$85,856,000

7.120%

7/15/2097

$0

$85,856,000

$85,856,000

Long-term Notes and Debentures

$11,671,868,407

$152,859,970,989

$164,531,839,397

Commercial paper

$0

$0

$0

Other short-term borrowings

$4,000,000

$0

$4,000,000

Capitalized leases

$162,162,932

$1,872,382,078

$2,034,545,010

Fair value of interest rate swaps recorded in debt

$0

$25,439,288

$25,439,288

Unamortized (discount) premium

$0

($2,996,185,852)

($2,996,185,852)

Unamortized debt issuance fees

$0

($452,376,123)

($452,376,123)

Other

$69,380

$0

$69,380

TOTAL DEBT

$11,838,100,719 (e)

$151,309,230,381 (f)

$163,147,331,100

  1. Includes credit agreements at Mexico and DTV Latin America subsidiaries.
  2. Putable annually in April.
  3. Putable annually in May.
  4. Credit agreement / Term loan facility; maturity date represents final maturity.
  5. Amount shown as debt maturing within one year on AT&T's consolidated balance sheet.
  6. Amount shown aslong-term debt on AT&T's consolidated balance sheet.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 23:58:02 UTC
