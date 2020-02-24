AT&T : Debt Detail as of December 31, 2019

AT&T Inc. and Subsidiary Debt Detail - December 31, 2019
This chart shows the principal amount of AT&T Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' outstanding long -term debt issues as of the date above. AT&T intends to update this chart quarterly after filing its Form 10-Q or Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Outstanding Long-term Notes and Debentures
Entity (Original Issuer)
Amount Outstanding at
Coupon
Maturity Date
Current Portion
Long-term Portion
Total
Unconditional Guarantee
Maturity
by AT&T Inc.
Various
$2,889,406,543
(a)
various
various
$782,656,040
$2,106,750,502
$2,889,406,543
BellSouth Corporation
$1,000,000,000
4.266%
4/26/2021 (b)
$1,000,000,000
$0
$1,000,000,000
Yes
AT&T Inc.
$592,000,000
Zero
11/27/2022 (c)
$514,475,015
$0
$514,475,015
AT&T Inc.
$800,000,000
Floating
1/15/2020
$800,000,000
$0
$800,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,750,441,000
2.450%
6/30/2020
$2,750,441,000
$0
$2,750,441,000
AT&T Inc.
$686,719,000
Floating
6/30/2020
$686,719,000
$0
$686,719,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 2,250,000,000
Floating
8/3/2020
$2,522,925,000
$0
$2,522,925,000
AT&T Inc.
CAD 1,000,000,000
3.825%
11/25/2020
$769,822,941
$0
$769,822,941
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,000,000,000
1.875%
12/4/2020
$1,121,300,000
$0
$1,121,300,000
AT&T Inc.
$682,696,000
4.600%
2/15/2021
$0
$682,696,000
$682,696,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,694,999,000
2.800%
2/17/2021
$0
$1,694,999,000
$1,694,999,000
AT&T Inc.
$853,159,000
4.450%
5/15/2021
$0
$853,159,000
$853,159,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,500,000,000
Floating
6/1/2021
$0
$1,500,000,000
$1,500,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,500,000,000
Floating
7/15/2021
$0
$1,500,000,000
$1,500,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,171,605,000
3.875%
8/15/2021
$0
$1,171,605,000
$1,171,605,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,000,000,000
2.650%
12/17/2021
$0
$1,121,300,000
$1,121,300,000
Michigan Bell Telephone Company
$81,390,000
7.850%
1/15/2022
$0
$81,390,000
$81,390,000
AT&T Inc.
$83,184,000
7.850%
1/15/2022
$0
$83,184,000
$83,184,000
Time Warner Inc.
$62,580,000
4.000%
1/15/2022
$0
$62,580,000
$62,580,000
AT&T Inc.
$422,057,000
4.000%
1/15/2022
$0
$422,057,000
$422,057,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,456,834,000
3.000%
2/15/2022
$0
$1,456,834,000
$1,456,834,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,250,000,000
3.200%
3/1/2022
$0
$1,250,000,000
$1,250,000,000
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
$60,339,000
3.800%
3/15/2022
$0
$60,339,000
$60,339,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,012,016,000
3.800%
3/15/2022
$0
$1,012,016,000
$1,012,016,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,500,000,000
1.450%
6/1/2022
$0
$1,681,950,000
$1,681,950,000
Time Warner Inc.
$63,183,000
3.400%
6/15/2022
$0
$63,183,000
$63,183,000
AT&T Inc.
$402,679,000
3.400%
6/15/2022
$0
$402,679,000
$402,679,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,961,516,000
3.000%
6/30/2022
$0
$1,961,516,000
$1,961,516,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,118,743,000
2.625%
12/1/2022
$0
$1,118,743,000
$1,118,743,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,300,000,000
(d)
Floating
12/31/2022
$400,000,000
$900,000,000
$1,300,000,000
Historic TW Inc.
$106,378,000
9.150%
2/1/2023
$0
$106,378,000
$106,378,000
AT&T Inc.
$125,918,000
9.150%
2/1/2023
$0
$125,918,000
$125,918,000
AT&T Inc.
$250,418,000
Floating
2/15/2023
$0
$250,418,000
$250,418,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,890,061,000
3.600%
2/17/2023
$0
$1,890,061,000
$1,890,061,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,250,000,000
2.500%
3/15/2023
$0
$1,401,625,000
$1,401,625,000
AT&T Inc.
$500,000,000
(d)
Floating
4/28/2023
$0
$500,000,000
$500,000,000
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
€ 73,461,000
2.750%
5/19/2023
$0
$82,371,819
$82,371,819
AT&T Inc.
€ 426,473,000
2.750%
5/19/2023
$0
$478,204,175
$478,204,175
AT&T Inc.
€ 878,507,000
Floating
9/4/2023
$0
$985,069,899
$985,069,899
AT&T Inc.
€ 450,273,000
1.050%
9/4/2023
$0
$504,891,115
$504,891,115
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,250,000,000
1.300%
9/5/2023
$0
$1,401,625,000
$1,401,625,000
Time Warner Inc.
€ 164,028,000
1.950%
9/15/2023
$0
$183,924,596
$183,924,596
AT&T Inc.
€ 535,591,000
1.950%
9/15/2023
$0
$600,558,188
$600,558,188
AT&T Inc.
AUD 475,000,000
3.450%
9/19/2023
$0
$333,497,500
$333,497,500
AT&T Inc.
AUD 150,000,000
Floating
9/19/2023
$0
$105,315,000
$105,315,000
Time Warner Inc.
$82,227,000
4.050%
12/15/2023
$0
$82,227,000
$82,227,000
AT&T Inc.
$411,202,000
4.050%
12/15/2023
$0
$411,202,000
$411,202,000
Historic TW Inc.
$40,901,000
7.570%
2/1/2024
$0
$40,901,000
$40,901,000
AT&T Inc.
$54,176,000
7.570%
2/1/2024
$0
$54,176,000
$54,176,000
AT&T Inc.
$750,000,000
3.800%
3/1/2024
$0
$750,000,000
$750,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,000,000,000
3.900%
3/11/2024
$0
$1,000,000,000
$1,000,000,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,600,000,000
2.400%
3/15/2024
$0
$1,794,080,000
$1,794,080,000
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
$35,297,000
4.450%
4/1/2024
$0
$35,297,000
$35,297,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,207,937,000
4.450%
4/1/2024
$0
$1,207,937,000
$1,207,937,000
AT&T Inc.
CAD 600,000,000
2.850%
5/25/2024
$0
$461,893,764
$461,893,764
Time Warner Inc.
$61,734,000
3.550%
6/1/2024
$0
$61,734,000
$61,734,000
AT&T Inc.
$589,458,000
3.550%
6/1/2024
$0
$589,458,000
$589,458,000
AT&T Inc.
$3,750,000,000
Floating
6/12/2024
$0
$3,750,000,000
$3,750,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$300,000,000
(d)
Floating
6/23/2024
$0
$300,000,000
$300,000,000
AT&T Inc.
CHF 450,000,000
1.375%
12/4/2024
$0
$465,549,348
$465,549,348
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
$21,777,000
3.950%
1/15/2025
$0
$21,777,000
$21,777,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,161,110,000
3.950%
1/15/2025
$0
$1,161,110,000
$1,161,110,000
AT&T Inc.
$5,000,000,000
3.400%
5/15/2025
$0
$5,000,000,000
$5,000,000,000
Time Warner Inc.
$129,185,000
3.600%
7/15/2025
$0
$129,185,000
$129,185,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,329,934,000
3.600%
7/15/2025
$0
$1,329,934,000
$1,329,934,000
BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.
$99,865,000
7.000%
10/1/2025
$0
$99,865,000
$99,865,000
AT&T Inc.
$55,006,000
7.000%
10/1/2025
$0
$55,006,000
$55,006,000
AT&T Inc.
CAD 1,250,000,000
4.000%
11/25/2025
$0
$962,278,676
$962,278,676
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,000,000,000
3.500%
12/17/2025
$0
$1,121,300,000
$1,121,300,000
Historic TW Inc.
$16,557,000
6.850%
1/15/2026
$0
$16,557,000
$16,557,000
Time Warner Inc.
$29,539,000
3.875%
1/15/2026
$0
$29,539,000
$29,539,000
AT&T Inc.
$541,141,000
3.875%
1/15/2026
$0
$541,141,000
$541,141,000
AT&T Inc.
AUD 300,000,000
4.100%
1/19/2026
$0
$210,630,000
$210,630,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,650,000,000
4.125%
2/17/2026
$0
$2,650,000,000
$2,650,000,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,000,000,000
0.250%
3/4/2026
$0
$1,121,300,000
$1,121,300,000
Pacific Bell
$222,957,000
7.125%
3/15/2026
$0
$222,957,000
$222,957,000
Yes
AT&T Inc.
$257,200,000
7.125%
3/15/2026
$0
$257,200,000
$257,200,000
Time Warner Inc.
$43,154,000
2.950%
7/15/2026
$0
$43,154,000
$43,154,000
AT&T Inc.
$707,258,000
2.950%
7/15/2026
$0
$707,258,000
$707,258,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,235,294,118
(d)
2.270%
8/10/2026
$176,470,588
$1,058,823,529
$1,235,294,118
Indiana Bell Telephone Company, Incorporated
$26,190,000
7.300%
8/15/2026
$0
$26,190,000
$26,190,000
AT&T Inc.
$21,270,000
7.300%
8/15/2026
$0
$21,270,000
$21,270,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,489,219,000
1.800%
9/5/2026
$0
$1,669,861,265
$1,669,861,265
BellSouth Capital Funding Corporation
$2,126,000
6.040%
11/15/2026
$0
$2,126,000
$2,126,000
Wisconsin Bell, Inc.
$60,000
6.350%
12/1/2026
$0
$60,000
$60,000
AT&T Inc.
£ 750,000,000
2.900%
12/4/2026
$0
$994,275,000
$994,275,000
Time Warner Inc.
$54,101,000
3.800%
2/15/2027
$0
$54,101,000
$54,101,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,329,194,000
3.800%
2/15/2027
$0
$1,329,194,000
$1,329,194,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,000,000,000
4.250%
3/1/2027
$0
$2,000,000,000
$2,000,000,000
AT&T Inc.
£ 600,000,000
5.500%
3/15/2027
$0
$795,420,000
$795,420,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,176,470,588
(d)
3.380%
8/31/2027
$147,058,824
$1,029,411,765
$1,176,470,588
Ameritech Capital Funding Corporation
$35,836,000
6.875%
10/15/2027
$0
$35,836,000
$35,836,000
AT&T Inc.
$11,000,000
6.875%
10/15/2027
$0
$11,000,000
$11,000,000
Ameritech Capital Funding Corporation
$100,248,000
6.550%
1/15/2028
$0
$100,248,000
$100,248,000
AT&T Inc.
$114,586,000
6.550%
1/15/2028
$0
$114,586,000
$114,586,000
Historic TW Inc.
$66,560,000
6.950%
1/15/2028
$0
$66,560,000
$66,560,000
AT&T Inc.
$43,801,000
6.950%
1/15/2028
$0
$43,801,000
$43,801,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,449,011,000
4.100%
2/15/2028
$0
$2,449,011,000
$2,449,011,000
BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.
$197,191,000
6.375%
6/1/2028
$0
$197,191,000
$197,191,000
AT&T Inc.
$95,418,000
6.375%
6/1/2028
$0
$95,418,000
$95,418,000
AT&T Inc.
AUD 400,000,000
4.600%
9/19/2028
$0
$280,840,000
$280,840,000
AT&T Inc.
$3,000,000,000
4.350%
3/1/2029
$0
$3,000,000,000
$3,000,000,000
AT&T Corp.
$115,324,000
6.500%
3/15/2029
$0
$115,324,000
$115,324,000
AT&T Inc.
$6,820,000
6.500%
3/15/2029
$0
$6,820,000
$6,820,000
Historic TW Inc.
$62,315,000
6.625%
5/15/2029
$0
$62,315,000
$62,315,000
AT&T Inc.
$190,040,000
6.625%
5/15/2029
$0
$190,040,000
$190,040,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,260,469,000
2.350%
9/5/2029
$0
$1,413,363,890
$1,413,363,890
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
£ 4,940,000
4.375%
9/14/2029
$0
$6,548,958
$6,548,958
AT&T Inc.
£ 745,000,000
4.375%
9/14/2029
$0
$987,646,500
$987,646,500
AT&T Inc.
€ 800,000,000
2.600%
12/17/2029
$0
$897,040,000
$897,040,000
BellSouth Capital Funding Corporation
$48,735,000
7.875%
2/15/2030
$0
$48,735,000
$48,735,000
AT&T Inc.
$3,156,272,000
4.300%
2/15/2030
$0
$3,156,272,000
$3,156,272,000
AT&T Inc.
$201,852,000
7.875%
2/15/2030
$0
$201,852,000
$201,852,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,250,000,000
0.800%
3/4/2030
$0
$1,401,625,000
$1,401,625,000
AT&T Inc.
CHF 150,000,000
1.875%
12/4/2030
$0
$155,183,116
$155,183,116
AT&T Wireless Services, Inc.
$274,943,000
8.750%
3/1/2031
$0
$274,943,000
$274,943,000
AT&T Inc.
$216,393,000
8.750%
3/1/2031
$0
$216,393,000
$216,393,000
Time Warner Inc.
$155,466,000
7.625%
4/15/2031
$0
$155,466,000
$155,466,000
AT&T Inc.
$187,707,000
7.625%
4/15/2031
$0
$187,707,000
$187,707,000
BellSouth Corporation
$113,757,000
6.875%
10/15/2031
$0
$113,757,000
$113,757,000
AT&T Inc.
$169,287,000
6.875%
10/15/2031
$0
$169,287,000
$169,287,000
AT&T Corp.
$109,211,000
8.750%
11/15/2031
$0
$109,211,000
$109,211,000
Yes
AT&T Inc.
$217,786,000
8.750%
11/15/2031
$0
$217,786,000
$217,786,000
Cingular Wireless LLC
$151,402,000
7.125%
12/15/2031
$0
$151,402,000
$151,402,000
AT&T Inc.
$148,730,000
7.125%
12/15/2031
$0
$148,730,000
$148,730,000
Time Warner Inc.
$139,051,000
7.700%
5/1/2032
$0
$139,051,000
$139,051,000
AT&T Inc.
$156,925,000
7.700%
5/1/2032
$0
$156,925,000
$156,925,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,400,000,000
3.550%
12/17/2032
$0
$1,569,820,000
$1,569,820,000
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
£ 7,599,000
5.200%
11/18/2033
$0
$10,073,994
$10,073,994
AT&T Inc.
£ 342,361,000
5.200%
11/18/2033
$0
$453,867,978
$453,867,978
AT&T Inc.
€ 500,000,000
3.375%
3/15/2034
$0
$560,650,000
$560,650,000
BellSouth Corporation
$147,409,000
6.550%
6/15/2034
$0
$147,409,000
$147,409,000
AT&T Inc.
$143,801,000
6.550%
6/15/2034
$0
$143,801,000
$143,801,000
AT&T Inc.
$252,536,000
6.450%
6/15/2034
$0
$252,536,000
$252,536,000
AT&T Inc.
$356,075,000
6.150%
9/15/2034
$0
$356,075,000
$356,075,000
BellSouth Corporation
$201,055,000
6.000%
11/15/2034
$0
$201,055,000
$201,055,000
AT&T Inc.
$71,388,000
6.000%
11/15/2034
$0
$71,388,000
$71,388,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,250,000,000
2.450%
3/15/2035
$0
$1,401,625,000
$1,401,625,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,500,000,000
4.500%
5/15/2035
$0
$2,500,000,000
$2,500,000,000
Historic TW Inc.
$156,007,000
8.300%
1/15/2036
$0
$156,007,000
$156,007,000
AT&T Inc.
$128,330,000
6.800%
5/15/2036
$0
$128,330,000
$128,330,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 1,750,000,000
3.150%
9/4/2036
$0
$1,962,275,000
$1,962,275,000
Time Warner Inc.
$15,496,000
6.500%
11/15/2036
$0
$15,496,000
$15,496,000
AT&T Inc.
$160,252,000
6.500%
11/15/2036
$0
$160,252,000
$160,252,000
AT&T Inc.
$3,000,000,000
5.250%
3/1/2037
$0
$3,000,000,000
$3,000,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,278,679,000
4.900%
8/15/2037
$0
$1,278,679,000
$1,278,679,000
AT&T Inc.
$412,098,000
6.500%
9/1/2037
$0
$412,098,000
$412,098,000
Ameritech Capital Funding Corporation
$3,212,000
5.950%
1/15/2038
$0
$3,212,000
$3,212,000
AT&T Inc.
$8,040,000
5.950%
1/15/2038
$0
$8,040,000
$8,040,000
AT&T Inc.
$849,360,000
6.300%
1/15/2038
$0
$849,360,000
$849,360,000
AT&T Inc.
$229,036,000
6.400%
5/15/2038
$0
$229,036,000
$229,036,000
AT&T Inc.
$510,063,000
6.550%
2/15/2039
$0
$510,063,000
$510,063,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,000,000,000
4.850%
3/1/2039
$0
$2,000,000,000
$2,000,000,000
AT&T Inc.
€ 750,000,000
1.800%
9/14/2039
$0
$840,975,000
$840,975,000
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
$7,658,000
6.350%
3/15/2040
$0
$7,658,000
$7,658,000
AT&T Inc.
$490,483,000
6.350%
3/15/2040
$0
$490,483,000
$490,483,000
Time Warner Inc.
$23,805,000
6.200%
3/15/2040
$0
$23,805,000
$23,805,000
AT&T Inc.
$329,267,000
6.200%
3/15/2040
$0
$329,267,000
$329,267,000
AT&T Inc.
£ 1,100,000,000
7.000%
4/30/2040
$0
$1,458,270,000
$1,458,270,000
Time Warner Inc.
$38,861,000
6.100%
7/15/2040
$0
$38,861,000
$38,861,000
AT&T Inc.
$392,704,000
6.100%
7/15/2040
$0
$392,704,000
$392,704,000
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
$9,468,000
6.000%
8/15/2040
$0
$9,468,000
$9,468,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,234,030,000
6.000%
8/15/2040
$0
$1,234,030,000
$1,234,030,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,789,560,000
5.350%
9/1/2040
$0
$1,789,560,000
$1,789,560,000
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
$5,180,000
6.375%
3/1/2041
$0
$5,180,000
$5,180,000
AT&T Inc.
$984,108,000
6.375%
3/1/2041
$0
$984,108,000
$984,108,000
Time Warner Inc.
$68,153,000
6.250%
3/29/2041
$0
$68,153,000
$68,153,000
AT&T Inc.
$521,724,000
6.250%
3/29/2041
$0
$521,724,000
$521,724,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,009,543,000
5.550%
8/15/2041
$0
$1,009,543,000
$1,009,543,000
Time Warner Inc.
$13,183,000
5.375%
10/15/2041
$0
$13,183,000
$13,183,000
AT&T Inc.
$447,305,000
5.375%
10/15/2041
$0
$447,305,000
$447,305,000
DIRECTV Holdings LLC / DIRECTV Financing Co., Inc.
$18,292,000
5.150%
3/15/2042
$0
$18,292,000
$18,292,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,208,505,000
5.150%
3/15/2042
$0
$1,208,505,000
$1,208,505,000
Time Warner Inc.
$21,215,000
4.900%
6/15/2042
$0
$21,215,000
$21,215,000
AT&T Inc.
$394,320,000
4.900%
6/15/2042
$0
$394,320,000
$394,320,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,956,149,000
4.300%
12/15/2042
$0
$1,956,149,000
$1,956,149,000
AT&T Inc.
£ 1,000,000,000
4.250%
6/1/2043
$0
$1,325,700,000
$1,325,700,000
Time Warner Inc.
$31,893,000
5.350%
12/15/2043
$0
$31,893,000
$31,893,000
AT&T Inc.
$436,339,000
5.350%
12/15/2043
$0
$436,339,000
$436,339,000
AT&T Inc.
£ 1,250,000,000
4.875%
6/1/2044
$0
$1,657,125,000
$1,657,125,000
Time Warner Inc.
$12,817,000
4.650%
6/1/2044
$0
$12,817,000
$12,817,000
AT&T Inc.
$470,656,000
4.650%
6/1/2044
$0
$470,656,000
$470,656,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,500,000,000
4.800%
6/15/2044
$0
$2,500,000,000
$2,500,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,619,000,000
4.600%
2/12/2045
$0
$2,619,000,000
$2,619,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$3,043,850,000
4.350%
6/15/2045
$0
$3,043,850,000
$3,043,850,000
Time Warner Inc.
$17,017,000
4.850%
7/15/2045
$0
$17,017,000
$17,017,000
AT&T Inc.
$795,686,000
4.850%
7/15/2045
$0
$795,686,000
$795,686,000
BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.
$39,797,000
5.850%
11/15/2045
$0
$39,797,000
$39,797,000
AT&T Inc.
$379,000
5.850%
11/15/2045
$0
$379,000
$379,000
AT&T Inc.
$3,500,000,000
4.750%
5/15/2046
$0
$3,500,000,000
$3,500,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,750,725,000
5.150%
11/15/2046
$0
$1,750,725,000
$1,750,725,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,500,000,000
5.650%
2/15/2047
$0
$1,500,000,000
$1,500,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$2,000,000,000
5.450%
3/1/2047
$0
$2,000,000,000
$2,000,000,000
AT&T Inc.
CAD 750,000,000
4.850%
5/25/2047
$0
$577,367,206
$577,367,206
AT&T Inc.
$1,430,000,000
5.500%
6/15/2047
$0
$1,430,000,000
$1,430,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$4,499,999,000
4.500%
3/9/2048
$0
$4,499,999,000
$4,499,999,000
AT&T Inc.
CAD 750,000,000
5.100%
11/25/2048
$0
$577,367,206
$577,367,206
AT&T Inc.
$2,500,000,000
4.550%
3/9/2049
$0
$2,500,000,000
$2,500,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,694,666,000
5.150%
2/15/2050
$0
$1,694,666,000
$1,694,666,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,265,000,000
4.250%
3/1/2050
$0
$1,265,000,000
$1,265,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,000,000,000
5.700%
3/1/2057
$0
$1,000,000,000
$1,000,000,000
AT&T Inc.
$643,744,000
5.300%
8/15/2058
$0
$643,744,000
$643,744,000
AT&T Inc.
$1,322,500,000
5.350%
11/1/2066
$0
$1,322,500,000
$1,322,500,000
AT&T Inc.
$825,000,000
5.625%
8/1/2067
$0
$825,000,000
$825,000,000
BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.
$76,549,000
7.000%
12/1/2095
$0
$76,549,000
$76,549,000
AT&T Inc.
$45,534,000
7.000%
12/1/2095
$0
$45,534,000
$45,534,000
BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.
$14,271,000
6.650%
12/15/2095
$0
$14,271,000
$14,271,000
AT&T Inc.
$32,050,000
6.650%
12/15/2095
$0
$32,050,000
$32,050,000
BellSouth Capital Funding Corporation
$45,045,000
7.120%
7/15/2097
$0
$45,045,000
$45,045,000
AT&T Inc.
$85,856,000
7.120%
7/15/2097
$0
$85,856,000
$85,856,000
Long-term Notes and Debentures
$11,671,868,407
$152,859,970,989
$164,531,839,397
Commercial paper
$0
$0
$0
Other short-term borrowings
$4,000,000
$0
$4,000,000
Capitalized leases
$162,162,932
$1,872,382,078
$2,034,545,010
Fair value of interest rate swaps recorded in debt
$0
$25,439,288
$25,439,288
Unamortized (discount) premium
$0
($2,996,185,852)
($2,996,185,852)
Unamortized debt issuance fees
$0
($452,376,123)
($452,376,123)
Other
$69,380
$0
$69,380
TOTAL DEBT
$11,838,100,719 (e)
$151,309,230,381 (f)
$163,147,331,100
Includes credit agreements at Mexico and DTV Latin America subsidiaries.
Putable annually in April.
Putable annually in May.
Credit agreement / Term loan facility; maturity date represents final maturity.
Amount shown as debt maturing within one year on AT&T's consolidated balance sheet.
Amount shown aslong-term debt on AT&T's consolidated balance sheet.