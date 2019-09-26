Log in
AT&T

(T)
AT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend, on Track to Deliver Record Free Cash Flow and Strong Dividend Coverage For 2019

09/26/2019

Company has increased quarterly dividends for 35 consecutive years through 2018

The board of directors of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 a share on the company’s common shares. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2019.

Through 2018, AT&T has increased its quarterly dividend for 35 consecutive years, and the company’s strong cash flows have allowed it to support a strong dividend policy.

In the first half of 2019, AT&T generated $14.7 billion in free cash flow with a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 50.6%, down from 77.3% in the first half of 2018.

The company expects full-year 2019 free cash flow in the $28 billion range, with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the 50% range versus 60% in 2018.1

1 Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is dividends divided by free cash flow.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company’s website at https://investors.att.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 30 536 M
Net income 2019 18 298 M
Debt 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 273 B
