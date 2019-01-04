Log in
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 10:00:45 pm
29.58 USD   +0.14%
AT&T : Delivers Crime Thriller ‘Outlaws' from Australian Filmmaker Stephen McCallum

01/04/2019 | 04:14am CET

Watch the Film Exclusively on DIRECTV CINEMA®

AT&T * is giving DIRECTV customers exclusive access to Australian filmmaker Stephen McCallum's first feature film 'Outlaws,' which stars Ryan Corr ('The Water Diviner'), Abbey Lee ('The Neon Demon'), Matt Nable ('Riddick'), and Aaron Pederson ('A Place To Call Home').

'Outlaws,' formerly titled '1%,' debuted at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Watch it now, exclusively on DIRECTV CINEMA.

The plot

When an Australian motorcycle gang leader is released from prison, he finds his former deputy on the cusp of giving control of their lucrative drug trade to a rival gang. When the deal goes south, the ensuing violence threatens to spin out of control as the gangs must contend with external threats and subversion within their own ranks - culminating in a deadly face-off between the heavily-armed crews in this epic and action-packed biker thriller.

'Outlaws' will be available for 72-hour rental.1 View it in:

  • 1080p HD (Blu-ray format) for $10.99.
  • Standard-definition (SD) for $9.99.

DIRECTV CINEMA is a premium pay-per-view service. It brings exclusive access to select new releases before they hit theaters. Learn more at directv.com/exclusives.

1Requires DIRECTV subscription. Standard text message & data rates apply when ordering by text. An additional $5 charge applies for an operator-assisted order. Other conditions apply. Taxes not included.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 03:13:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 389 M
Net income 2018 19 055 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,88%
P/E ratio 2018 10,75
P/E ratio 2019 11,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,25x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T3.50%214 992
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-0.54%191 852
NTT DOCOMO INC0.00%87 058
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.00%75 225
KDDI CORP0.00%62 161
T-MOBILE US2.59%55 366
