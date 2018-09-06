Log in
AT&T (T)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 07:01:07 pm
32.025 USD   +0.02%
AT&T : Delivers ‘A Crooked Somebody’ Starring Rich Sommer, Emmy Award® Nominee Clifton Collins Jr., Golden Globe® Winner Joanne Froggatt and Academy Award® Nominee Amy Madigan

09/06/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

The plot

Michael Vaughn's (Rich Sommer) minister father always told him: Better to be an honest nobody than a crooked somebody. But Michael doesn't see the harm in giving people the closure they need with the dead and travels town to town professing his abilities as a spirit medium. One night, Michael is kidnapped. With a knife to his throat, Michael suddenly sees the opportunity of a lifetime in his psychologically unstable captor's desperation to make contact with the other side.

Intent on saving his floundering career, and with his associate Chelsea (Joanne Froggatt) by his side, Michael sets out to become a celebrity TV psychic by solving the mystery of a high-profile crime in the national spotlight. Featuring a pulse-pounding score by Andrew Hewitt, 'A Crooked Somebody' begs the question: Should one strive for an anonymous, truthful life, or for notoriety at all costs?

Tune in

''A Crooked Somebody' is a clever film - full of suspense and unexpected twists and turns,' said Hanny Patel, vice president, AT&T Video Marketing. 'Rich Sommer, Clifton Collins Jr., Joanne Froggatt and Amy Madigan all deliver exceptional performances. Our customers can tune in to 'A Crooked Somebody' a month before it hits theaters.'

'A Crooked Somebody' will be available for 72-hour rental1.

  • View it in: 1080p HD (Blu-ray format) for $10.99.
  • Standard-definition (SD) for $9.99.

DIRECTV CINEMA is a premium pay-per-view service. It brings exclusive access to select new releases before they hit theaters. Learn more at directv.com/exclusives.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 16:26:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 289 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,26%
P/E ratio 2018 10,75
P/E ratio 2019 10,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-17.64%231 367
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.62%196 562
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP6.83%101 103
NTT DOCOMO INC5.19%97 497
KDDI CORP2.54%67 084
VODAFONE GROUP-30.68%56 329
