AT&T
AT&T : Delivers on Commitment to Westside Atlanta with #BelieveAtlanta Initiative

01/18/2019 | 10:59am EST

$250K Donation to Westside Future Fund

Launch of the Westside Storytelling Competition in conjunction with re:imagine/ATL and the At-Promise Center

Competition Offers Westside Youth Opportunity to Learn Entertainment Industry Skills to Tell their Westside Stories. #BelieveAtlanta

AT&T is passionate about the strength and success of Atlanta, and through our new initiative - Believe AtlantaSM - the 15,000 men and women of AT&T in Atlanta are collaborating with community leaders and organizations to help tackle the chronic challenges of poverty, skills gaps, and crime in Atlanta's Westside to help cultivate a future of opportunity and promise.

AT&T leaders launched the initiative with a $250K check to the Westside Future Fund, bringing the total of AT&T contributions in the past year to more than $1 million to numerous planned projects with key community organizations that share our passion for - and commitment to - the future of Atlanta's historic Westside.

An extension of AT&T Believes ℠, a larger company-wide initiative designed to create positive change in local communities, Believe Atlanta℠ is connecting AT&T employees to volunteer opportunities in four Westside neighborhoods: Vine City, English Avenue, Ashview Heights and Atlanta University Center.

In conjunction with area non-profits and organizations, AT&T is focused on improving skills development and academic achievement; increasing connectivity in the Westside neighborhoods;improving the sense of safety and security in the community; andimproving access to quality, affordable health care.

'The 15,000 men and women who work for AT&T and call Atlanta home, believe in Atlanta, and through Believe AtlantaSM we are working to cultivate an environment where we collaborate with community organizations to ensure these neighborhoods receive the resources needed to make this great city a better home for all Atlantans,' said Venessa Harrison, state president of AT&T Georgia.

Those organizations include:

Westside Future Fund

Atlanta Police Foundation

Westside Works

Re:Imagine/ATL

Atlanta Music Project (Cricket)

Cristo Rey Jesuit School of Atlanta

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Junior Achievement of Georgia

Raising Expectations

A key highlight and cornerstone of today's kickoff was the introduction and launch of the Westside Storytelling Competition, an intensive, creative industry program presenting the stories of the Westside as crafted by aspiring young film makers from Atlanta's historic Westside through a collaboration with AT&T, re:imagine/ATL and the Atlanta Police Foundation's At-Promise Center.

'Our vision for One Atlanta is rooted in thriving and livable neighborhoods,' said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. 'AT&T's investment in Atlanta's youth provides a creative opportunity for residents to share the history of our communities, while elevating voices that have often gone unheard.'

The Westside Storytelling Competition provides a platform for Westside youth to share their pride in - and tell the stories of - the Westside.

'Westside youth are learning film and digital entertainment skills firsthand and, most importantly, exploring new pathways to success,' said Dave Wilkinson, President and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation. 'The At-Promise initiative provides opportunities that help prevent and divert youth from engaging in criminal activity and drive students to achieve success. The Westside Storytelling Competition offers a creative way to empower and inspire the next generation to find their voices and connect with leaders in the entertainment industry.'

Youth participating in the creative industry program worked collaboratively to create three separate mini-documentaries as part of the Westside Storytelling Competition. Today, the three videos are available on the competition website for the world to view and vote on their favorite story of the Westside.

The video that receives the most votes from Jan. 18-28, 2019 will win the competition.

The winning video will be announced at the Feb. 1 Westside Future Fund Summit, and the winning film crew will be given the opportunity to attend a guided behind-the-scenes tour of DIRECTV NOW's Super Saturday Night with re:imagine/ATL, the At-Promise Center and AT&T.

To view the videos and vote, please visit www.WestsideStorytellingCompetition.com.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 15:58:05 UTC
T-MOBILE US4.15%56 206
