AT&T (T)
AT&T : ESL One eSports Tournament

10/01/2018 | 05:17am CEST

ESL One, one of the worlds largest eSports tournaments, took place in Brooklyn, New York this weekend. The event featured Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gameplay with the world's eight best CS:GO teams, all battling for their share of a $250,000 prize pool.

AT&T was on location providing fans and gamers an opportunity to play their favorite games, preview unreleased titles and win prizes including exclusive access and VIP experiences.

Fans even got a chance to play with professional CS:GO Player Jordan 'n0thing' Gilbert.

Check out how fans were able to play, win and compete with AT&T at ESL One.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 03:16:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 31 754 M
Net income 2018 20 215 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 5,99%
P/E ratio 2018 11,58
P/E ratio 2019 11,59
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-13.63%242 696
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-2.65%202 716
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP24.40%111 058
NTT DOCOMO INC13.15%101 649
KDDI CORP10.57%69 918
T-MOBILE US10.50%59 721
