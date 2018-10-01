AT&T : ESL One eSports Tournament

ESL One, one of the worlds largest eSports tournaments, took place in Brooklyn, New York this weekend. The event featured Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gameplay with the world's eight best CS:GO teams, all battling for their share of a $250,000 prize pool.

AT&T was on location providing fans and gamers an opportunity to play their favorite games, preview unreleased titles and win prizes including exclusive access and VIP experiences.

Fans even got a chance to play with professional CS:GO Player Jordan 'n0thing' Gilbert.

Check out how fans were able to play, win and compete with AT&T at ESL One.