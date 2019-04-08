AT&T : Employees to Volunteer at Kids' Day in Lebanon, Company Announces Job Openings

Apruzzese said the company is harnessing the commitment, compassion and enthusiasm of our employees in Lebanon with resources and support from other business units within the company, to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the residents of Lebanon and Southwest Virginia. He also added AT&T is hiring customer service sales representatives at the facility.

Tony Barton, the Lebanon center's director, said the positions offer wages starting at $15 per hour without experience, training, benefits, discounts on services and more. Anyone interested in these jobs can visit https://www.att.jobs/ and search Lebanon VA to learn more. Candidates also will be able to apply on Saturday.

'We're so excited to be part of Kids Day as part of Believe Lebanon. Our team is planning at least one event each month for the rest of the year, doing what we can to improve the lives of our neighbors in Lebanon and the region,' said Barton.

The #Believe Lebanon project coincides with the City of Lebanon's year-long bicentennial celebration. AT&T is supporting events throughout the year that commemorate this milestone.

'AT&T and its employees have been good neighbors for years. We appreciate all they do to support our community, and we're happy they're helping us mark our bicentennial at many events throughout the year,' said Lebanon Mayor Tony Dodi. 'Believe Lebanon will be successful because AT&T and the local employees believe in our community.'