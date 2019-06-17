AT&T : Enhances Spectrum Position Following FCC Auction 102

AT&T
Inc.* is the winning bidder for spectrum licenses covering more than
98% of the U.S. population following the close of FCC Auction 102. The
company won 24 GHz spectrum in 383 Partial Economic Areas (PEAs) for a
nationwide average of 254 MHz. All of the licenses won were in the more
valuable upper 500 MHz portion of the 24 GHz band, giving AT&T stronger
nationwide coverage and additional spectrum depth and capacity in many
top markets where demand is often greatest. In the top 10 markets alone,
AT&T won nearly 286 MHz on average, including 300 MHz in 8 of those
markets.
AT&T will use the spectrum to bolster its mobile 5G strategy. AT&T was
the first U.S. wireless carrier to introduce mobile 5G service. The
company’s 5G service is currently available in parts of 19 cities – more
than any other wireless carrier – with plans to reach parts of 29 cities
by the end of 2019. In the first half of 2020, the company expects to
have the best combination of mobile 5G, providing high speeds and low
latency service over mmWave spectrum and nationwide 5G service over “sub-6”
spectrum.
“We’re leading the nation in mobile 5G deployment and the large,
contiguous block of spectrum we won in Auction 102 will be critical to
maintaining that leadership,” said Scott Mair, president of AT&T
Operations. “We’ve already been recognized for having the nation’s
fastest1 and best2 wireless network, and by
further strengthening our spectrum position, we intend to build on our
success. I’d like to congratulate and thank the FCC on the conclusion of
another successful auction.”
The licenses it won cover all top 50 PEAs and 99 of the top 100 PEAs.
When added to the mmWave spectrum AT&T already holds in the 39 GHz band,
AT&T’s average spectrum depth in mmWave increased by two-thirds to more
than 630 MHz nationwide.
The company spent about $980 million in the auction. This purchase of
high-quality spectrum does not change AT&T’s 2019 guidance for free cash
flow, net asset monetization or debt leverage ratio. The company
continues to expect $6-$8 billion in proceeds from asset monetization,
net of spectrum purchases and other asset acquisitions. After reaching
the 2.5x range for net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA, the company will also
look at using a portion of its free cash flow after dividends to
evaluate share buybacks and retire shares it issued in conjunction with
the Time Warner acquisition.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates
and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and
uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion
of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any
obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news
release based on new information or otherwise.
This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.
Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP
financial measures are available on the company’s website at https://investors.att.com.
*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and
entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four
operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment
company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to
global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner
Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon
Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. AT&T
Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with
entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and
broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers
with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T
Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and
territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest
growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses.
Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising
solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital
advertising through its AppNexus platform.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and
affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.
Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T
Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and
other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual
Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained
herein are the property of their respective owners.
______________________________
1 Based on analysis by
Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q1
2019.
2 Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes
crowdsourced studies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005857/en/