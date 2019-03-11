Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/11 05:30:00 pm
30.15 USD   +0.63%
08:00pAT&T : Executives' Pay Climbed After Media Takeover
DJ
03:35pAT&T : Puerto Rico looks to rebuild with AI, 'internet of things'
AQ
12:20pAT&T : Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Executives' Pay Climbed After Media Takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

By Drew FitzGerald

AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson's total compensation edged up to more than $29 million last year while his lieutenants received hefty bonuses tied to the company's acquisition of Time Warner Inc., according to the company's latest proxy filing.

John Stankey, chief of WarnerMedia, was the second highest-paid executive listed with a total compensation of $16.6 million last year, up from $10.1 million a year earlier. His pay included a $2 million bonus in recognition of his contributions that led to the completion of the merger, according to the proxy.

Mr. Stankey took the helm at the media division after the company spent months battling a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit that challenged AT&T's acquisition on antitrust grounds. The acquisition closed in June, and the government dropped its effort to unwind the transaction earlier this month after it lost a bid to appeal the decision. Mr. Stankey now oversees an entertainment portfolio that includes HBO, CNN and TNT.

General Counsel David McAtee earned a $5 million bonus last year because of his role in the completion of the merger, the company said in the filing. Mr. McAtee's compensation more than doubled to $12.8 million in 2018. He also took over the company's government and regulatory operations last year.

Mr. Stephenson's pay, which included salary, stock awards and other perks, was valued at $29.1 million in 2018, up from $28.7 million a year earlier. The pay included contributions to deferral plans matched by the company.

AT&T's stock slid last year after it spent hundreds of millions of dollars defending the deal and more than $80 billion to close it, saddling the company with more than $170 billion of net debt. Executives have said that paying down debt is their main priority for 2019.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
08:00pAT&T : Executives' Pay Climbed After Media Takeover
DJ
03:35pAT&T : Puerto Rico looks to rebuild with AI, 'internet of things'
AQ
12:20pAT&T : Transcript
PU
10:35aAT&T : releases ABR128 software update for the BlackBerry KEYone
AQ
10:35aAT&T : & Verizon`s Battle Over Public Safety Spills Into 5G
AQ
07:17aAT&T : agrees spectrum deal with C Spire
AQ
04:52aAT&T : CTIA certifies Harman Spark connected car device exclusive to AT&T
AQ
03/09AT&T : offers discount on fiber options
AQ
03/09AT&T : Announces Plans to Reorganize WanerMedia Including HBO Into 4 Different G..
AQ
03/09AT&T : joins global cyber security alliance formed by Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBan..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 37 239 M
Net income 2019 19 718 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 10,99
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T4.98%218 246
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.35%211 719
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP50.39%102 028
NTT DOCOMO INC3.08%74 923
T-MOBILE US11.07%60 068
KDDI CORP0.00%59 395
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.