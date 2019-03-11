AT&T : Executives' Pay Climbed After Media Takeover

By Drew FitzGerald

AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson's total compensation edged up to more than $29 million last year while his lieutenants received hefty bonuses tied to the company's acquisition of Time Warner Inc., according to the company's latest proxy filing.

John Stankey, chief of WarnerMedia, was the second highest-paid executive listed with a total compensation of $16.6 million last year, up from $10.1 million a year earlier. His pay included a $2 million bonus in recognition of his contributions that led to the completion of the merger, according to the proxy.

Mr. Stankey took the helm at the media division after the company spent months battling a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit that challenged AT&T's acquisition on antitrust grounds. The acquisition closed in June, and the government dropped its effort to unwind the transaction earlier this month after it lost a bid to appeal the decision. Mr. Stankey now oversees an entertainment portfolio that includes HBO, CNN and TNT.

General Counsel David McAtee earned a $5 million bonus last year because of his role in the completion of the merger, the company said in the filing. Mr. McAtee's compensation more than doubled to $12.8 million in 2018. He also took over the company's government and regulatory operations last year.

Mr. Stephenson's pay, which included salary, stock awards and other perks, was valued at $29.1 million in 2018, up from $28.7 million a year earlier. The pay included contributions to deferral plans matched by the company.

AT&T's stock slid last year after it spent hundreds of millions of dollars defending the deal and more than $80 billion to close it, saddling the company with more than $170 billion of net debt. Executives have said that paying down debt is their main priority for 2019.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com