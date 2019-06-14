AT&T : Expands Services In El Dorado County

AT&T Expands 4G LTE and Fixed Wireless Internet Service in El Dorado County

Expansion Offers Better Access to Mobile and High-Speed Broadband Internet



AT&T * added a new cell tower to its 4G LTE network in Grizzly Flats to help give customers and FirstNet subscribers faster, more reliable wireless service. By adding this tower, AT&T is also bringing Fixed Wireless Internet to residents and small business in parts of El Dorado County.

The new cell tower in Grizzly Flats is the 4th site to go on-air in El Dorado County in 2019, joining the 9 sites on-air in 2018 - totaling 13 sites for El Dorado County. The other new sites are located in Kelsey, Greenwood, Somerset, Meadow Brook, Georgetown and Northeast Georgetown, Green Springs Ranch, Gold Oak, Echo Lake, Outingdale, Pilot Hill and Sierra Springs.

'We continue to invest in rural California to ensure our customers have access to wireless connectivity and high-speed home internet service,' said Alice Perez, Director of External Affairs - AT&T California. 'These services are critical to El Dorado County's economy, improving access to communication for public safety subscribing to FirstNet, quality healthcare and education as well as the ability for friends and family to stay in touch.'

By building out our 4G LTE network, we are boosting network speeds and capacity, as we continue to expand the availability and capacity of our network and upgrade our technology. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices. With 4G LTE service, customers will experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends.

These upgrades will also benefit public safety and first responders subscribing to FirstNet, public safety's dedicated communications platform. FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It's designed to help first responders and those who support them in California and across the country connect to the critical information they need - when they need it - so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.

California first responders enjoy the fastest overall experience on FirstNet, compared to any commercial network in the nation, thanks to the specialized capabilities enabled by the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, like always-on priority and preemption.1

Our investment in this tower will also help deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas. AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet2 delivers an internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer's home or business for eligible customers.



1Based on AT&T analysis of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® nationwide data average download speeds for Q1 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.