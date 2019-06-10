AT&T : Experience 'Dr. Grordbort's Invaders' on Magic Leap One

Experience 'Dr. Grordbort's Invaders' on Magic Leap One at 5 New AT&T Flagship Stores Across the U.S.

We're working with Magic Leap to bring customers an exclusive Dr. Grordbort's Invaders gaming experience at several AT&T flagship stores across the country. The immersive experience transports users into an intergalactic battle, where the game's characters interact with you and your surroundings in a full-on sci-fi encounter. The characters may sound familiar, voiced by outer space icons Stephen Fry, Lucy Lawless and Rhys Darby.



The in-store experience features 4 minutes of thrilling game-play and the full game can be downloaded on the Magic Leap One headset. In addition to the flagship stores in Chicago and San Francisco, AT&T and Magic Leap are bringing this exciting game to customers in Boston, Los Angeles and Dallas. Throughout the month of June, new AT&T retail locations in Atlanta, Miami, New York, Bloomington and Seattle will begin demoing and selling Magic Leap's spatial computer.



