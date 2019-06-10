AT&T : Experience 'Dr. Grordbort's Invaders' on Magic Leap One

Log in
06/10/2019

Experience 'Dr. Grordbort's Invaders' on Magic Leap One at 5 New AT&T Flagship Stores Across the U.S.

We're working with Magic Leap to bring customers an exclusive Dr. Grordbort's Invaders gaming experience at several AT&T flagship stores across the country. The immersive experience transports users into an intergalactic battle, where the game's characters interact with you and your surroundings in a full-on sci-fi encounter. The characters may sound familiar, voiced by outer space icons Stephen Fry, Lucy Lawless and Rhys Darby.

The in-store experience features 4 minutes of thrilling game-play and the full game can be downloaded on the Magic Leap One headset. In addition to the flagship stores in Chicago and San Francisco, AT&T and Magic Leap are bringing this exciting game to customers in Boston, Los Angeles and Dallas. Throughout the month of June, new AT&T retail locations in Atlanta, Miami, New York, Bloomington and Seattle will begin demoing and selling Magic Leap's spatial computer.

Help save us all from robot invaders. Order the Magic Leap One headset today exclusively from AT&T at att.com/magicleapone.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 19:12:03 UTC
